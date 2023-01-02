Former OVERKILL And ANVIL Guitarist SEBASTIAN MARINO Dead At 57

Former OVERKILL and ANVIL guitarist Sebastian Marino has died at the age of 57.

According to Sebastian's friend Bruce Pilato, Marino died suddenly in the early hours of January 1 after being rushed to a hospital while doing a sound job on New Year's Eve in Florida.

Sebastian played on ANVIL's 1991 album "Worth The Weight" and was featured on three OVERKILL LPs in the 1990s: "The Killing Kind" (1996),"From The Underground And Below" (1997) and "Necroshine" (1999).

Earlier today, ANVIL frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow tweeted: "Condolences to my friend Sebastian Marino's family and friends. Seby was a dear friend and I will miss him profoundly!! Worth The Weight was an extremely special ANVIL album and it will keep Seby alive through our history forever! RIP SEBASTIAN MARINO".

In Pilato's post, he said that "Sebastian owned and operated AUDIO IMAGES one of the most acclaimed audio & video production companies in the country." Bruce added: "He and I go back to the 1980s and in the mid 1990s we worked together with Linda Rutherford & Celtic Fire, which featured his first wife. It was Sebastian who I approached for a road crew when I first started working with Carl Palmer in 2005. Sebastian essentially brought a slew of top quality production people who made up the road crews of Carl Palmer's band; ASIA; YES and other platinum level acts around the globe. A brilliant musician in his own right (he played guitar for OVERKILL and ANVIL among others)- he was like a best friend to any working musician or road tech's who interacted with him. He always treated them fairly and often working for less than he should have just so the music could survive."

Marino concluded: "Sebastian... you were a diamond whose legacy will shine on forever. RIP, pal."

