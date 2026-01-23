Former ROXX GANG Singer KEVIN STEELE Announces Debut Solo Album, 'One Thing Left To Do'

The debut solo album from former ROXX GANG singer Kevin Steele, "One Thing Left To Do", will be released on February 27, 2026, via Steele Records/Amplified Distribution. It will be released digitally, on compact disc and on red vinyl. The LP's lead single "Snake Charmer" is out now on digital services.

"Snake Charmer", with its sexy, hypnotic groove and killer guitar riffs, explores the age-old dilemma of female wiles versus a man's blind obsession. The second single, "There's A Better Day Comin'", is a soaring rock 'n' roll anthem of hope. Its gospel-like arrangement is meant to convey a feeling of optimism in a world where we could all use some. In the third single, "Sad, Sad Song", Steele delivers a poignant ballad recounting his hardscrabble life and tragic youth.

Steele said: "This is the record I've always wanted to make. It's my first solo record. No compromises. I answered to no one but myself."

All of these songs showcase Kevin's masterful songwriting across all the musical styles that have shaped his colorful career, including glam, punk, rock, blues, and even southern gospel.

Kevin's band ROXX GANG was one of America's great acts and the first rock band signed to Virgin Records in America. Their debut record, the classic "Things You've Never Done Before", sold over 250,000 copies. In a way, they were the bridge between glam and grunge. Kevin's post-ROXX GANG band THE MOJO GURUS played a vital role in keeping rock and roll alive in the early 2000s, working with legendary producers Jack Douglas (John Lennon, AEROSMITH, NEW YORK DOLLS) and Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper, Lou Reed, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES). With "One Thing Left To Do", Steele brings his musical journey full circle with a truly remarkable record that you just have to hear.

Joining Kevin on this new record is guitar phenom/co-producer Billy Summer (Florida, LUXURY MANE, THE NEW BRUTARIANS) whose music has been heard on major TV shows and films such as "Ted Lasso", "The Affair", "Harpoon", "Life And Beth", "Chicago Fire", "Property Brothers" and many others. The result is one hot slab of rock and roll revelry covering several genres that showcase a track list of impressive playing and songwriting.

Kevin said: "Billy and I made such a great team. Instant connection of the minds. He knew instinctively where I was going musically with each song before I would even tell him. That's why they call us the Cosmic Twins."

On Friday, February 27, Steele will celebrate the release of his new record at Bayboro Brewing Company. Kevin will perform the new record in its entirety, backed by an all-star band of Tampa Bay musicians featuring guitarist Billy Summer.

"One Thing Left To Do" track listing:

01. One Thing Left To Do

02. Snake Charmer

03. The Bedspring Boogie

04. I Know What Yer Up To

05. Sad, Sad Song

06. The 9 Lives Blues

07. Fingers Crossed

08. Nobody Tells Me When To Quit (The Na Na Song)

09. My Baby Didn't Come Home Last Night

10. There's A Better Day Comin'

Kevin Steele - Lead Vocals, Harmonica

Billy Summer - Guitars, Bass, Vocals, Percussion

Steve Peake - Keyboards

Steven C. Tanner - Drums

Rob Pastore - Pedal Steel Guitar

Jim Stevens - Bass on "The 9 Lives Blues"

Kyle Lovell - Drums on "I Know What Yer Up To"

Scott Myers - Trombone, Vocals

Adam Turkel - Vocals, Percussion

Linda Militello and Zoe Summer - Vocals

All songs written by Kevin Steele except "Sad, Sad Song" written by Kevin Steele and Billy Summer

"One Thing Left To Do" was recorded at The Ward in St. Petersburg, Florida and was produced by the Cosmic Twins (Billy Summer and Kevin Steele). It was engineered by Billy Summer and mastered by Brian Merrill at Studio B in St. Petersburg, Florida. The cover art was created by Adam Turkel.

Photography by Linda Militello (courtesy of Michael Brandvold Marketing)