ONSLAUGHT Announces March/April 2026 North American Tour With WARLORD

U.K. thrash metal veterans ONSLAUGHT are hitting North American soil starting in March for the first time in well over a decade with a devastating "Force From Hell" set, drawing heavily from "Power From Hell" and "The Force", their seminal first two 1980s albums. These are records that helped define extreme thrash metal, and they will be complemented by a neck breaking selection of classic Sy Keeler-era fan favorites to celebrate the vocalist's triumphant return to the band. Co-headlining the tour will be cult metal heroes WARLORD, who, despite being based in Los Angeles, have never toured North America in over their 45-plus-year career. WARLORD will play its seminal album "Deliver Us" in its entirety plus more classic era material. The two bands embark on this tour de force after a special set at Hell's Heroes festival in Houston, Texas.

ONSLAUGHT guitarist Nige Rockett commented: "Super stoked to be returning to the States for our first full tour in 11 years and with Sy Keeler back at the helm, it's gonna be mega! This is just Part 1. We're bringing this tour to the entire USA so that nobody gets to miss out on this epic setlist! See you in the pit!"

WARLORD drummer Mark Zonder said: "Although WARLORD is an American band, formed in 1980... in those 45 years since, we never once performed live in the USA (our first gig ever was actually in Germany in 2002). This year we will set forth on our first ever tour of North America, performing the set that fans would have seen from us if we had done this all those years ago, the full 'Deliver Us' mini LP, 'Cannons' tracks, 'Lost And Lonely Days' EP and more."

Tour dates:

March 18 - Houston, TX - Hell's Heroes

March 19 - Dallas, TX - Trees

March 20 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

March 22 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

March 24 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

March 25 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

March 26 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theatre

March 27 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

March 29 - Portland, OR - Star Theatre

March 30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

March 31 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

April 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

April 03 - Denver, CO - Marquis

April 04 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

April 06 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

April 08 - Kansas City, MO - Warehouse on Broadway

April 09 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

April 10 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs

April 12 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

ONSLAUGHT is a pioneering U.K. thrash metal band formed in Bristol in 1982. Emerging from a hardcore punk background, they helped shape the British thrash scene with their aggressive sound, politically charged lyrics, and relentless speed. Their early albums "Power From Hell" (1985) and "The Force" (1986) are regarded as genre classics, influencing countless extreme metal bands worldwide. After a hiatus and later reformation, ONSLAUGHT continued to release acclaimed material, cementing their legacy as one of the most important and enduring forces in world of thrash metal.

ONSLAUGHT played its first concert with returning vocalist Sy Keeler on November 9, 2025 at the U.K.'s Damnation Festival at the BEC Arena in Manchester.

WARLORD was born in 1981 as the brainchild of guitarist/songwriter William J Tsamis and drummer Mark Zonder. Widely celebrated as one of the pioneers of epic metal and despite being unable to have a constant presence as a live act (due to Tsamis's personal ongoing health issues),over the years WARLORD has amassed a massive following in the metal world. Tsamis sadly passed away on May 2021. Now reborn with a lineup including founding member Mark Zonder, longtime member Giles Lavery plus Jimmy Waldo, Eric Juris, Diego Pires and Stefano Pascolino, WARLORD rises out of the ashes once again, ready to embark on their first-ever North American tour.