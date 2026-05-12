Former SHOTGUN MESSIAH Members ZINNY ZAN And HARRY CODY Return With ZAN/CODY Album 'Beautiful 'N Damned'

ZAN/CODY — the project of SHOTGUN MESSIAH's original singer Zinny Zan and guitarist Harry Cody — returns with a new studio album, "Beautiful 'N Damned", out on July 24, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

To celebrate the announcement, the band has unveiled the first single and accompanying video, "Damn", available below.

Zinny Zan commented: "'Damn' is the first single from our upcoming album and a statement of what ZAN/CODY is all about. Harry and I feel this track captures the core of who we are as musicians — high-octane rock with attitude and a sharp edge. Lyrically, it taps into the world we're living in now — where the lines between truth and illusion keep getting blurred. What's real? What's fake? The message is simple: don't take everything at face value. Think for yourself, question what you're told, and draw your own conclusions. This is ZAN/CODY!"

When two of the founding architects of Swedish sleaze hard rock reunite, the result can only be explosive. Zinny Zan (vocals) and Harry Cody (guitars),the original front duo of cult legends SHOTGUN MESSIAH, are back together under the banner ZAN/CODY, delivering a brand-new album, aptly titled "Beautiful 'N Damned" that reconnects directly with the genre-defining sound they helped create.

SHOTGUN MESSIAH's self-titled 1989 debut remains a cornerstone of glam and sleaze metal, a record that shaped an entire generation and secured the band's status as one of the most influential cult acts in Scandinavian hard rock. Now, decades later, Zan and Cody rekindle that chemistry with a record that proudly revives the classic SHOTGUN MESSIAH sleaze vibe, while pushing it forward with renewed energy, attitude and modern punch.

At the center of the album is Harry Cody's unmistakable guitar work — sharp, melodic, gritty and instantly recognizable. Long regarded as one of the most respected guitarists to emerge from the Swedish scene, Cody delivers riffs and solos that are both streetwise and technically refined, perfectly complementing Zinny Zan's raw, charismatic vocal delivery, steeped in attitude and rock 'n' roll swagger.

Mixed by Chris Laney (PRETTY MAIDS, CRAZY LIXX),the album captures the perfect balance between classic sleaze authenticity and contemporary production power, ensuring the songs hit hard while retaining their dirty, dangerous edge.

With their highly anticipated appearance at Sweden Rock Festival and a new album on the way, the sensation is real: ZAN/CODY are not here to rewrite the past, but to carry the SHOTGUN MESSIAH legacy into the future. Fans can expect uncompromising sleaze hard rock, undeniable hooks, and the spirit of a band that helped define a scene — reborn, louder and sharper than ever.

"Beautiful 'N Damned" track listing:

01. Sever

02. I Am The Shit

03. Ride Or Die

04. Suffer City

05. She Walks With Violence

06. Damn

07. Let's Be Heroes

08. Beautiful 'N Damned

09. Bad Bad Man

10. Tear It All Down

Lineup:

Zinny Zan - Vocals

Harry Cody - Guitars

Photo credit: Tallee Savage