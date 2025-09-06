Former SODOM Drummer ATOMIC STEIF Dies

Former SODOM drummer Atomic Steif, whose real name was Guido Richter, passed away last week. No further details regarding his death are currently available.

Earlier today (Saturday, September 6),SODOM bassist/vocalist Thomas "Angelripper" Such shared the following message via social media: "Dear Sodomaniacs. As I was informed today, our former drummer 'Atomic Steif' passed away at the end of last week. The circumstances of his death are currently unknown. R.I.P., pal..."

Atomic Steif was a member of SODOM between 1993 and 1995, and appeared on the "Get What You Deserve" and "Masquerade In Blood" albums, as well as the "Aber Bitte Mit Sahne" EP. He also played with LIVING DEATH, ASSASSIN, HOLY MOSES and VIOLENT FORCE.

Atomic Steif joined SODOM as the replacement for Christian "Witchhunter" Dudek. Dudek reportedly died in September 2008 due to vital organ failure.