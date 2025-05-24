Former VENOM Drummer ANTONY 'ABADDON' BRAY Is Putting Finishing Touches On 'The View From The Metal Throne' Book

Former VENOM drummer Antony "Abaddon" Bray is putting the finishing touches on a book, "The View From The Metal Throne - The Story Of Abaddon & Venom", with Greek journalist Andreas Andreou (Metal Hammer Greece). The book, which is nearly completed, will include a foreword by Metal Blade Records founder and CEO Brian Slagel.

Bray says: "This is my view on the mythical early years, the accomplishments, all the ups and downs of the band. The struggle, the passion, the vision, the hard work, the music, the shows, the adventure."

While Bray and Andreou are working on the layout, they invite every fan who wants to contribute. If you have high-quality unpublished photos that YOU took, you can send them to the address in the Facebook post below. These could be photos you took from VENOM live shows with Abaddon and photos from backstage. Bray and Andreou are also looking for photos from the studio, from Neat Records, photos you have from press releases, photos from the '80s and the '90s, photos you have with Abaddon and VENOM. Names of all the fans whose photos are chosen and and used in the book will be added to the book's thanks list. The deadline is June 2.

In a June 2023 interview with The Meista - Brews & Tunes, Bray was asked about the possibility of a reunion of VENOM's classic lineup, also featuring frontman Conrad "Cronos" Lant and guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn. He responded: "I don't see why not… I thoroughly believe that, put the three of us in a room together and it would just start again. I really believe that. The balls would be there. The intent would be there. The heart and the soul would be there. Because it's what we do. We're not virtuoso players. We're not geniuses at what we do. What we are good at is being together and being in the band, and I can't see why that shouldn't happen again… I can see it happening. A lot of people say not, but I can see it happening."

Abaddon's comments came six months after Cronos told Metal Hammer magazine that the chances of a reunion of VENOM's classic lineup are "less than zero. I owe them nothing, and they've got nothing I want," he added. "We still get fans saying, 'The VENOM legions want the old lineup back together.' We tried in the '90s and it wasn't well received. The last thing I want to do is get onstage with those other two doddery old fuckers and put on a subpar performance. I'm getting better album sales now, so why the fuck would I want to go back to that? I just want VENOM to be great."

Asked if he felt sad that there's no relationship between the three of them now, Cronos said: "Yeah, of course it's sad. But we had a blast, and I'll cherish those memories."

Earlier in 2022, Dunn said that he would like to see the classic VENOM lineup celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's "Black Metal" album.

Released in 1982, "Black Metal" is considered a major influence on thrash metal and extreme metal in general. VENOM's second album proved influential enough that its title was used as the name of the extreme metal subgenre of black metal. The band classic lineup trio of Dunn, Lant and Bray recorded two further studio LPs, "At War With Satan" (1984) and "Possessed" (1985),and live album, "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" (1986). Often cited by bands such as METALLICA, BEHEMOTH, CELTIC FROST and MAYHEM as major influences, they are one of the most revered bands of their generation. VENOM is still fronted by Cronos and headlines festivals all over the globe and continues to release new music while Dunn and former VENOM bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan had joined forces in the similarly named VENOM INC.. Dunn left VENOM INC. last year and was replaced by former NEVERMORE and ANNIHILATOR guitarist Curran Murphy.

Dunn spoke about a hypothetical VENOM celebration during an interview with Artists On Record Starring ADIKA Live! He said: "If you think that of impact and the influence that this band has had and our place, our place in musical history is secure. When people talk about heavy metal and influential bands in heavy metal, VENOM's always gonna be up there somewhere. We might not be top of the list, but we're gonna be there somewhere. And to have had that much impact and to have that much reverence from your peers; everybody knows the name 'VENOM.' And every anniversary of this band has gone past and it has never been celebrated."

In a February 2022 Facebook Live chat, Dunn called upon Lant and Bray to come together with him for some sort of a VENOM celebration, saying: "I'll never retract anything I've said, because I'm sorry but it's true. Regardless of what him or him thinks, it's true; it's just as simple as that. I'm not gonna go out there and blatantly talk a lot of bollocks like one of us did. What I've said is absolutely true, and I've put it in print — into the book as well. It's there. It's absolutely true. But we're at that age now… We've just been through a massive fucking pandemic where nobody's done anything. We've got fucking a war in Europe at the minute. [All the issues we've had with each other], it fucking pales into insignificance; it's fucking bollocks.

"Like I say, I'll never fucking say 'sorry'; I'll never fucking turn around and go, 'Yeah, well, I didn't fucking mean that,'" he continued. "What I said was fucking true. But we missed the 25th anniversary. We didn't celebrate the 30th anniversary. And it's, like, for a band who had such a fucking impact… And, again, my friends, I still find it difficult to take in myself, people saying…

"When I did the interviews for the 40th anniversary of 'Welcome To Hell' — there's another anniversary we fucking missed; nothing done about it; it just passed," Dunn added. "But the thing was, I got these interviews in, and people were saying to me, 'You just don't realize the importance of what you did.' I don't, because I suppose we were so close to it. I've said it a million times — I was just a fucking kid writing tunes in my fucking bedroom living with my mom, and I was lucky; people fucking dig them.

"But it's, like, could we not just fucking celebrate this for once? I mean, fucking hell — I've already died once. And fucking you haven't got long, and you haven't got long, because I know what you've fucking done to yourselves."

Dunn, Bray and Dolan released three albums as VENOM between 1989 and 1992 — "Prime Evil" (1989),"Temples Of Ice" (1991) and "The Waste Lands" (1992).

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the aforementioned Cronos-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.