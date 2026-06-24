Founding SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN Announces U.K. Acoustic Tour, Shows In The Netherlands With THE CARDS

On the heels of a successful acoustic tour in continental Europe, original founding SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn has announced a string of U.K. club shows set for this October. Last month, Quinn embarked on a duo acoustic club tour of Europe with Harrison Young, his longtime band mate in THE CARDS, playing songs by SAXON, THE CARDS and cover songs which have inspired him during his five decades of touring and recording.

Dubbed "An Evening With The King", this unique concert format has been giving audiences the opportunity to see one of the founders of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) playing the riffs and solos they grew up listening to at an arm's length. It's an up-close-and-personal, intimate experience which exists in stark contrast to the arena shows, festival sets, and concert hall tours of Quinn's past, for both the fans and the now 74-year-old guitarist alike.

"The initial fear of testing my memory and my fingers in a duo formation was at first scary, but seeing so many super fans clapping and singing along made it an even better tour than Harrison and I had envisioned," says Quinn. "I feel like I've found my fire is still lit' and stoked by the music itself and by the tremendous feedback we've gotten along the way."

This October, the pair will take their show on the road once again, this time even closer to where Quinn began his career in the mid-1970s, playing six club shows across the U.K. with support from British band ADAM & THE HELLCATS.

"It's a thrill to finally get to play these legendary SAXON songs with Paul alongside our originals," says Young, who has previously toured on bass and keyboards with the likes of Doro Pesch and Udo Dirkschneider. "We spent a lot of time as THE CARDS making our own way and trying not to rely too heavily on our past projects. We've always just wanted to be our own band, but there's definitely an undeniably electric feeling in the room when we start a song like 'Wheels Of Steel' or 'Crusader' and there's an instant recognition coming from the crowd. It's fun for me as a frontman, and I'm glad to be able to help Paul feel that again."

In addition to their upcoming U.K. tour, Quinn and Young have also announced a few shows this summer and fall in The Netherlands with the full lineup of THE CARDS, featuring Dutch drummer Koen Herfst (of VANDENBERG, PLAN NINE, and more).

Their full list of tour dates is as follows:

Aug. 29 - OJA - Aarle-Rixtel, NL **

Oct. 02 - Live Stage / Flexiforum - Kerkrade, NL

Oct. 04 - PAARD / The Hague Blues - Den Haag, NL **

Oct. 25 - The Thunderbolt - Bristol, UK

Oct. 26 - The Half Moon - London, UK

Oct. 27 - The International - Leicester, UK

Oct. 28 - The Brickmakers - Norwich, UK

Oct. 29 - The Patriot - Crumlin, UK

Oct. 30 - The Ferret - Preston, UK

** Full band show with THE CARDS

Tickets and info are available at www.thecardsofficial.com.

Quinn has been criticized for continuing to play shows publicly, despite his departure from SAXON, but when pressed on it, he had this to say: "I have been a road warrior working to others' templates. I am not tired of music. I still create what I like to hear, with groove and heart, which I hope to keep hold of forever. Freely. I eagerly await seeing audiences at close quarters again."

In 2023, DIAMOND HEAD guitarist Brian Tatler took over Paul's stage left position in SAXON, which was quickly endorsed fully by Quinn himself as well as the fanbase. Paul said: "I gave Brian my blessing as the great player and writer he is, and it clearly worked for SAXON by charting in most countries. DIAMOND HEAD were diamond geezers and fine musicians that always treated me as a friend."