FRANK FERRER On His Exit From GUNS N' ROSES: 'Everything Comes To An End'

Former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Frank Ferrer spoke to Brian Hiatt of Rolling Stone magazine about his 19-year run with the band and his surprising March 2025 departure. Asked about the circumstances regarding his exit from the Axl Rose-fronted outfit, Frank said: "Everything comes to an end. Everything just comes to an end. And I've said this before, I knew this thing wasn't gonna be forever. I was just so happy I got to do it when I got to do it, and now I'm doing other stuff. It's really that simple."

Frank went on to say that "nothing dramatic" happened to cause his split from GUNS N' ROSES. "We didn't get into a fight or anything like that. No," he said.

After Hiatt noted that Frank "dealt with" his exit "as well as anyone could," Ferrer said: "I don't have a lot of expectations. I don't go through life thinking that things are a certain way. I kind of just take 'em as they are. I don't know if that's because I grew up poor in New York City. If you have expectations, you have disappointments, and I try not to have disappointments. Sometimes I miss it and sometimes I don't, just like with anything in life. Just because I'm not playing with them anymore doesn't mean that I don't have all those people in my life. That's how it was yesterday and this is how it is today, period."

Ferrer confirmed that he has seen video footage online of his replacement, Isaac Carpenter, playing with GUNS N' ROSES. "He's a great drummer," Frank said. "He's cool, and him and Duff lock in, and they seem like they're happy playing together, so it's cool."

Asked if he was able to have a last heart-to-heart with Axl, Frank said: "I don't think it was a situation where we needed to have a heart-to-heart, and I'm sure that him and I will get together again. I'm sure we'll get together. I think it was just, things change. Nothing stays the same, that's all… But I'm sure that one day Axl and I will hook up, hang out and maybe play together, maybe not. I don't know. There's no animosity. None."

Frank, the longest-serving drummer in the band's storied run, first joined GUNS N' ROSES during a show in June 2006, helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan. Ferrer's last show with the band took place November 5, 2023 in Mexico.

Ferrer laid down drums tracks on five songs on GUNS N' ROSES' most recent studio album, 2008's "Chinese Democracy". He also appeared on the live portion of 2022's "Hard Skool" EP, with former drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia appearing on the studio tracks and GUNS' ROSES' 2023 singles "Perhaps" and "The General".

Ferrer joined GUNS N' ROSES as a temporary fill-in for Mantia. Before he knew it, Ferrer was a member of GN'R, contributing to the "Chinese Democracy" album.

When not touring with GN'R, Ferrer played with a couple of side projects, THE COMPULSIONS and his personal band PISSER.

A day after his exit from GUNS N' ROSES was announced, Frank took to his social media to write: "The outpouring of love I have felt from the incredible fans of GUNS N' ROSES and my peers over the past 24 hours has been tremendous.

"I will have immense gratitude and love always for Axl and the band while at the same time, disappointment that this chapter came to an end.

"It has been an incredible 19 years. GUNS N' ROSES has given me life-changing memories and experiences.

"A huge thanks to management, the crew, and fans for giving me memories that I will cherish for my lifetime."

Carpenter, born in Washington's Tri-Cities, rose to prominence in 1995 by co-founding LOUDERMILK while in high school, only to be signed to Rick Rubin's label American.

Isaac's career spans an impressive roster of acts, including live and studio work with Duff McKagan's LOADED, AWOLNATION, Adam Lambert, the hardcore metal outfit BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA, A PERFECT CIRCLE, THE EXIES, OURS and BLACK LAB, in addition to his large session film and TV roster.