Friends Gather To Honor LEMMY At Stringfellows Ceremony In London: Photos, Video

On Wednesday evening, December 18, at Stringfellows gentlemen's club in London, United Kingdom, friends and fans of the legendary Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister gathered to celebrate — and pay tribute to — the MOTÖRHEAD founder at a rip-roaring, toast-laden ceremony which saw some of Lemmy's ashes permanently placed at one of his favorite place in London.

An assortment of guests numbering old friends and Motörheadbangers witnessed Phil Campbell — MOTÖRHEAD's longtime guitarist — lead the ceremony by placing the ashes and giving a speech about his friend and band mate. Two of Lemmy's old friends, superfans Mick Stevenson and Rob Kiewik, also offered heartfelt thoughts, and a series of rousing toasts to Lemmy's memory were made against a backdrop of some of his finest music over the decades, as well as the sort of laughter, banter, and celebration which the man himself would've insisted upon. Also in attendance was Marcus Delaoglou, son of Mikkey Dee, who had grown up with Lemmy all of his life.

The ceremony was the latest in a series of "Lemmy Forever" events whose mission is to make sure Lemmy rests in several of his favourite places in the world, accessible to people who loved him and still want to spend a little time having a drink with him from time to time. Stringfellows, much like an earlier event at West Hollywood's Rainbow Bar & Grill, was a more intimate affair, which see Lemmy's ashes on permanent display in specially placed urns alongside some personal items, allowing people to visit for a chat and tipple whenever they wish. There have also been larger scale events at the Hellfest, Wacken and Bloodstock festivals that he always looked forward to playing at, which further allow people a point of congregation and community.

"Lemmy wasn't the type of rock star that wanted to be kept away from the fans," says MOTÖRHEAD's longtime manager Todd Singerman. "He was the kind of guy that anyone could have a drink and conversation with, in fact in the end, he would end up buying them a drink!"

"Lemmy Forever" will continue to allow Lemmy to rest in some of his favorite places around the world, and will further allow fans more places to toast, celebrate, share and remember Lemmy together with his energy and presence close by.

"We encourage people to visit him," added Singerman. "He was always a man of the people, so come and toast him, re-tell your favorite stories with friends, give your confessions to him, whatever you may have wanted to speak with Lemmy about at the end of a bar, you'll now always have your chance."

Owned by Peter Stringfellow — who in the 1960s booked some of the era's biggest acts such as THE BEATLES, THE WHO, Jimi Hendrix, PINK FLOYD and others — Stringfellows became a hot spot for celebrities and rock stars alike. It was quickly an established fact among those who knew him that if Lemmy was in London, odds were good that you would find him at Stringfellows.

Lemmy and Peter Stringfellow subsequently developed a good friendship with both appreciating the rock 'n' roll lifestyle as well as enjoying a great environment in which to relax. Even after moving to West Hollywood, every year when the band ended their European tour dates (usually in December),Lemmy would be sure to spend time at Stringfellows before flying back home.

"Stringfellows always held a special place in Lemmy's heart. He loved the rock 'n' roll spirit Peter brought to the club, he loved the relaxed environment, and he certainly loved the view. I know he's relieved he can get back to enjoying one of his favorite places on the planet!" said Singerman.

"When he was in London, Lemmy never missed a night out at Stringfellows. Lemmy was a true friend of the club," said Sadat Banda, operations director for Stringfellows.

