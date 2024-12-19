See Pro-Shot Video Of METALLICA's 2024 'Helping Hands Concert & Auction'

Professionally filmed video of METALLICA's fourth "Helping Hands Concert & Auction", which took place December 13 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, is now available for viewing below.

In addition to METALLICA, this year's "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" featured a performance by Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff, as well as by SistaStrings, the sisters-turned-classically trained duo named 2023's "best instrumentalist" by the Americana Music Association.

Hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, this year's event marked the return of All Within My Hands' "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" to Los Angeles — where the previous "Helping Hands" show in December 2022 raised approximately $3,000,000 — 100% of which went directly to All Within My Hands' efforts supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, disaster relief and other critical local services.

METALLICA's setlist for the fourth "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

Acoustic

01. Low Man's Lyric (with Avi Vinocur) (also with Henry Salvia; first performance since September 13, 1998)

02. Helpless (DIAMOND HEAD cover) (with Avi Vinocur) (also with Henry Salvia; first performance since April 7, 2018)

03. Away From Home (BACHMAN–TURNER OVERDRIVE cover) (with Avi Vinocur) (also with Henry Salvia; live debut)

04. If Darkness Had A Son (with SistaStrings) (also with Avi Vinocur and Henry Salvia; live debut of acoustic rendition)

05. Nothing Else Matters (with SistaStrings) (also with Avi Vinocur and Henry Salvia)

Electric

06. Orion

07. The Shortest Straw

08. Until It Sleeps

09. Screaming Suicide

10. The Unforgiven II (with Avi Vinocur) (first performance since September 16, 2015)

11. Fuel (with Avi Vinocur) (also with Henry Salvia; new arrangement)

12. Hit The Lights (with Jeff Ament)

13. Master Of Puppets

100% of ticket and auction proceeds from this year's "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" benefited All Within My Hands, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need.

Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported METALLICA over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million — providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.

All Within My Hands was established by METALLICA to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows METALLICA's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Last year, All Within My Hands donated a portion of all ticket sales from METALLICA's "M72" world tour back into the communities visited during each tour stop. In partnership with local promoters, the Foundation worked diligently to find organizations that aligned with the AWMH mission and actively put funds to use to better the lives of people in need.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.

In January 2022, METALLICA announced the appointment of Peter Delgrosso as executive director to All Within My Hands. Pete had served on AWMH advisory board since 2018 and is focused on the future of the foundation.

METALLICA's 2021 "The Metallica Blacklist" compilation generated more than $1 million in donations. All the profits from the "Blacklist" project were divided evenly between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by the participating artists.