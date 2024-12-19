  • facebook
LAMB OF GOD's JOHN CAMPBELL: 'It's Time To Start Working On New' Music

December 19, 2024

In a recent interview with Tom Robbins of the And Now The Band podcast, bassist John Campbell of Richmond, Virgina metallers LAMB OF GOD, who played their final concert of 2024 on October 30 aboard the Headbangers Boat cruise, was asked if there is some new LAMB OF GOD music in the works. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's more or less what it is. We just wrapped up, with the boat, our tour cycle. And now it's time to catch our breath and start working on new stuff."

When Robbins noted that "everyone is excited" about the prospect of new LAMB OF GOD music, Campbell said: "Well, don't hold your breath, 'cause it's gonna take a little time."

After Robbins opined that LAMB OF GOD's songs follow a specific formula, John concurred. "We definitely have a process," he said. "We definitely have a way of doing what we do. And I don't think that's a slight in any way, shape or form. We've gotten pretty good at it. And we write music that I absolutely love to perform. And I consider myself incredibly lucky to be able to be part of this band and do what we do."

He added: "There's so many talented people out there. The luck provides the opportunities, but then you have to do, with those opportunities, something that moves you forward in a positive way, with more luck coming in. But there's a whole lot of luck involved."

This past summer, LAMB OF GOD completed its "Ashes Of Leviathan" co-headlining tour with MASTODON. The trek, dubbed "Ashes Of Leviathan", also featured openers KERRY KING and MALEVOLENCE.

"Ashes Of Leviathan" celebrated the 20th anniversary of LAMB OF GOD's "Ashes Of The Wake" and MASTODON's "Leviathan" albums, both of which were released on the same date in 2004 (August 31).

On August 30, Epic Records and Legacy Recordings marked the two-decade anniversary of "Ashes Of Leviathan" with "Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition)", featuring new mixes by Justin K Broadrick (GODFLESH, JESU),HEALTH and KUBLAI KHAN TX and MALEVOLENCE, as well as demo and live versions of the album's classic songs.

LAMB OF GOD is Randy Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band have released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations and are widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in heavy music. The band's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022, with Kerrang! noting that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence saying the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

