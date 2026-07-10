FUEL Returns With New Single 'Want It', Announces Seventh Studio Album 'Pendulum'

After more than two decades of defining modern rock radio, multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band FUEL knows a thing or two about perseverance. It's a theme woven throughout the band's biggest hits, their remarkable career, and now their newest single, "Want It", arriving today. Serving as the first release from FUEL's forthcoming seventh studio album, "Pendulum", due this fall, the track is both a statement of purpose and a reflection of the band's current chapter — one built on ambition, resilience, and the unwavering drive to keep moving forward.

Written by vocalist Aaron Scott and founding guitarist Carl Bell, "Want It" is an anthem for anyone striving toward the next phase of their life while relying on the people who have stood beside them through every challenge and victory. Sonically, it's one of the hardest-hitting FUEL tracks in years — a full-throttle blast of crushing guitars, thunderous rhythms, and arena-sized hooks that hits listeners like a punch to the face from the moment it begins. Beneath its explosive sound, the song is fueled by themes of perseverance, loyalty, and personal growth, capturing the hunger to keep reaching higher no matter how many obstacles stand in the way. The track builds toward an epic bridge highlighted by a soaring guitar solo from Bell, delivering the kind of powerful, melodic payoff that has long been a hallmark of FUEL's signature sound.

For Scott, the song's message is especially personal.

Before joining FUEL in 2022, Scott introduced himself to a national audience on NBC's "The Voice", where he performed the band's iconic multi-platinum smash "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)". Although he didn't go on to win the competition, the experience unexpectedly became the catalyst for the next chapter of his career. Just a few years later, Scott was enlisted as FUEL's new frontman, stepping into one of rock's most recognizable catalogs and helping usher the band into a new era.

"Want It" also holds special significance within the band's evolution. Not only is it the first single from "Pendulum", but it was also the very first song Scott shared with his new bandmates after joining the group.

"He delivered an actual, tangible song idea," says founding member, guitarist, and songwriter Carl Bell, “and we began shaping it from there. It's been so refreshing to have someone so proactive in our corner. We have more synergy as a band now than we ever have, and that truly has pushed this new record into existence."

"'Want It' is really about refusing to get comfortable," says Scott. "No matter where you are in life, there's always another mountain to climb and another goal to chase. I've experienced plenty of moments where things didn't go the way I planned and battled depression in the early 2010s, but sometimes those setbacks end up leading you exactly where you're supposed to be. For me, that's what this song represents — believing in yourself, leaning on the people who have your back, and continuing to push forward no matter what."

The response was far more positive than Scott could have imagined and immediately validated the creative chemistry developing within the lineup. What began as a new chapter for the band quickly became a true collaboration, with Bell, longtime drummer Kevin Miller, Scott, guitarist Mark Klotz and bassist Tommy Nat building a renewed sense of purpose together. That collective energy became the foundation for "Pendulum" and helped shape some of the strongest songwriting of the band's career.

Since emerging in the late 1990s with a melodic yet hard-hitting brand of rock rooted in powerful songwriting and massive hooks, FUEL has established itself as one of the most successful rock acts of its generation. Their breakthrough debut "Sunburn" achieved platinum status and spawned enduring radio staples including "Shimmer" and "Bittersweet". The band's sophomore album, "Something Like Human", went double platinum and launched them into arenas behind the strength of "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)", which spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on rock radio and was later recognized by Billboard as one of the most successful alternative rock songs of the modern era.

Over the course of their career, FUEL has earned multiple platinum certifications, Grammy nominations, and a reputation as one of the defining voices of turn-of-the-century rock. Their music has appeared across film, television, and sports programming, while songs such as "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)", "Falls On Me", "Bad Day", "Won't Back Down" and "Shimmer" continue to resonate with fans more than two decades after their release.

Now, with "Pendulum" on the horizon, FUEL finds itself energized by the same passion and hunger that first propelled the band on to the national stage. If "Want It" is any indication, the next chapter may be one of the most exciting yet.

In addition to new music, FUEL will spend the summer bringing their acclaimed live show to audiences across North America with a packed schedule of headline performances, casino dates, and festival appearances.

Photo by Josh Erdmann