FUMING MOUTH, Featuring Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG, Releases New Single 'Cheat Death'

Massachusetts metal and hardcore powerhouse FUMING MOUTH has released a new single and music video, "Cheat Death", the latest offering from the band's upcoming album, "The Ringing Bell", due out July 17 via Triple B Records.

Following the album's first single, "A Blaze Of Nihilism", "Cheat Death" arrives as another crushing preview of the band's most powerful and personal record to date. Fueled by relentless riffs, pummeling rhythms, and the unmistakable urgency that has become synonymous with FUMING MOUTH, the track channels hard-earned resilience into one of the album's most direct and impactful statements.

Regarding the song, vocalist and guitarist Mark Whelan comments: "This is the opening song on our new album. It was important to me to start it with a blunt and positive message that didn't beat around the bush. 'Cheat Death' also sets the stage for the journey from death back to life on 'The Ringing Bell'. It was one of our simplest and most fun songs to write."

For centuries, the ringing of a bell has signified moments of consequence — warning of danger, marking celebration, calling communities together, or signaling the completion of a difficult journey. The symbolism resonates deeply throughout "The Ringing Bell", an album forged through perseverance, transformation, and an unwavering commitment to moving forward.

Since emerging from New England's underground more than a decade ago, FUMING MOUTH have steadily established themselves as one of heavy music's most respected and uncompromising bands. What began as a passion project led by Whelan evolved into a globally recognized force through a string of acclaimed releases, relentless touring, and an ever-expanding reputation for combining crushing heaviness with genuine emotional weight.

"The Ringing Bell" track listing:

01. Cheat Death

02. Self-Exhumed

03. Finally Fearless

04. A Blaze Of Nihilism

05. After Oblivion

06. Hidden In The Moor

07. Vivid Revelations

08. Flourishing Flesh

09. The Ringing Bell

10. Barbarian Scourge

11. Respect Mortality

Across "The Ringing Bell", the band refine every aspect of their sound. Towering riffs, punishing rhythms, bleak atmosphere, and memorable songwriting collide with a newfound sense of focus and urgency. Jay Weinberg's (SLIPKNOT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) explosive performance behind the kit injects fresh energy into the material, while Whelan's unmistakable vocal ferocity and guitar work drive the album forward with uncompromising intensity.

The result is a record that feels both deeply personal and universally cathartic — an album born from struggle, perseverance, and the determination to emerge stronger from adversity.

In support of "The Ringing Bell", FUMING MOUTH will embark on a U.S. tour with SIX FEET UNDER in August, followed by a tour with REVOCATION, DEFEATED SANITY and WEEPING in September/October.