VOLBEAT Announces New Album 'God Of Angels Trust', Shares 'By A Monster's Hand' Single

Danish rock and rollers VOLBEAT — Michael Poulsen (vocals, guitar),Jon Larsen (drums) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) — have announced their ninth album, "God Of Angels Trust", due on June 6 via longtime label Vertigo/Universal.

The LP will coincide with plenty of touring on the band's "Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide".

Today the band shares the first taste of new music via the video for the first single "By A Monster's Hand". The song is a mid-paced riff-fest with no concessions to standard meter, juxtaposing pummeling rhythms with point-counterpoint hooks.

The video, which splices footage of VOLBEAT in their most natural state of performing, all the while following an ominously unsettling and familiar face, can be seen below.

The video was produced by Ghost Atomic and directed by Adam Rothlein, the same team that lensed videos for prior VOLBEAT hits "Shotgun Blues", "Die To Live" and "Leviathan".

With "God Of Angels Trust", the Danish band — which has scored ten #1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock airplay chart, the most ever for a band based outside North America — has thrown caution to the wind, ignored comfort zones, and paid little heed to traditional songwriting in the search for something more immediate and surprising. The end result will thrill VOLBEAT's dedicated legion of fans.

"In the past, I've taken a long time to write and obsessed over so many elements of the songs before finishing them," says Poulsen. "This time, I wanted to make a VOLBEAT record without thinking too much about it. Instead of following any kind of structure I said, 'Okay, there are no rules. I can do anything I want. I can start with a chorus or do songs that are just a bunch of verses stacked on top of each other. Anything goes.' That was freeing for me and made it exciting to write this album."

Poulsen's excitement to thwart convention is palpable throughout "God Of Angels Trust", a punchy, crunchy album that's undeniably VOLBEAT, yet marches to a fresh new metallic and melodic energy.

Poulsen started working on songs for the follow-up to 2021's "Servant Of The Mind" in the summer of 2024. VOLBEAT was taking a year-long break from touring to give Michael a chance to recover from throat surgery and to tour with his death metal band ASINHELL. Driven equally by his excitement to record a new VOLBEAT album and by his determination not to follow convention, Poulsen worked on songs for a mere three weeks with bandmates drummer Jon Larsen and bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen. Amazingly, they worked on a new song at every rehearsal. Three weeks into the process, VOLBEAT had arranged half of "God Of Angels Trust". That's when Poulsen decided that having no rules meant he could follow his muse wherever it took him, and he veered off on a different path. He and the band still wrote and rehearsed two songs a week, but they started composing more familiar rock songs that drew from traditional elements.

The band entered the studio with their longtime producer Jacob Hansen in the fall of 2024. As with the songwriting, Poulsen wanted to work quickly and rely on instinct, so they just plugged in and started to play. To keep the music sounding urgent and immediate, VOLBEAT recorded live in the studio, playing as few takes as possible before moving from one song to the next.

When it came time to add lead guitar, there was no question that VOLBEAT would tap Flemming C. Lund, who currently tours with the band and worked with Michael in ASINHELL. A mere 13 days after they started working with Hansen, VOLBEAT were finished.

As impressive as it is that VOLBEAT wrote and recorded an entire album in about five weeks, what's more incredible is that "God Of Angels Trust" sounds as fleshed out, eclectic, and fulfilling as albums that have taken 10 times longer (or more) to create. In the end, creating such a strong album so quickly was a tremendous challenge that demanded Zen-like calm, a joy for exploration, maximal creativity, and razor-sharp concentration to pull off.

"In some ways, it feels like we've come full circle," Poulsen explains. "If you start drawing a circle over an extended period of time, eventually you've going to get back where you started, and that's how I feel now. I've dealt with medical operations, lineup changes, and all these things, and now it feels like a rebirth. It doesn't feel like we're doing our ninth studio album, it feels like we're on our first album again and there's something really refreshing about that."

VOLBEAT will return to the road on the "Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide" beginning in June and running throughout 2025. The tour begins in June with a co-headline Canadian run with THREE DAYS GRACE and special guests WAGE WAR, which will be followed by headline treks in the U.S. with special guests HALESTORM and THE GHOST INSIDE, and Europe with special guests BUSH and GEL. All dates are below.

Fans who pre-order the album from volbeat.dk or select Universal Music Group webstores through 5 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 9 will receive a code to access tickets before anyone else starting Monday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Regular on-sales begin Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

"God Of Angels Trust" track listing:

01. Devils Are Awake

02. By A Monster's Hand

03. Acid Rain

04. Demonic Depression

05. In The Barn Of The Goat Giving Birth To Satan's Spawn In A Dying World Of Doom

06. Time Will Heal

07. Better Be Fueled Than Tamed

08. At The End Of The Sirens

09. Lonely Fields

10. Enlighten The Disorder (By A Monster's Hand Part 2)

"Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide" tour dates:

2025 co-headline with THREE DAYS GRACE and WAGE WAR:

June 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

June 9 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

June 12 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

June 13 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

June 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

June 17 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

June 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

June 21 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

June 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

2025 U.S. headline tour with special guests HALESTORM and THE GHOST INSIDE:

July 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 19 – Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

July 22 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

July 24 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

July 25 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

July 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

July 31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August 2 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

August 3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 12 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 13 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 16 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

August 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

2025 European headline tour with special guests BUSH and GEL:

September 18 - Herning, DK - Jyske Bank Boxen

September 19 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

September 23 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

September 24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

September 26 - Stuttgart, DE - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

September 27 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena

September 28 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA

September 30 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle

October 3 - Prague, CZ - O2 universum

October 4 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

October 6 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

October 8 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

October 10 - Leipzig, DE - QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena

October 11 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

October 13 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar

October 15 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

October 17 - Stockholm, SE - 3Arena

October 18 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena

October 19 - Gothenburg, SE - Scandinavium

October 21 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena

October 22 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotterdam Ahoy

October 23 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

October 25 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

October 28 - Bilbao, ES - CUBEC - Bilbao Exhibition Centre

October 30 - Barcelona, ES - Sant Jordi Club

October 31 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

November 2 - Paris, FR - Zénith Paris - La Villette

November 5 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

November 6 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

November 8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

November 10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

November 12 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

November 13 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley