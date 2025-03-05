MUSHROOMHEAD Announces October 2025 U.S. Tour With PSYCHOSTICK, BLACK SATELLITE, MIND INCISION

Cleveland, Ohio-based masked metal masters MUSHROOMHEAD will embark on a fall 2025 U.S. tour with support from PSYCHOSTICK, BLACK SATELLITE and MIND INCISION as support.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 7.

Tour dates:

Oct. 10 - Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH

Oct. 11 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

Oct. 12 - Palladium Upstairs - Worcester, MA

Oct. 14 - The Underground - Hartford, CT

Oct. 15 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

Oct. 17 - House of Independents - Asbury Park, NJ

Oct. 18 - Reverb - Reading, PA

Oct. 19 - Tally Ho - Leesburg, VA

Oct. 21 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct. 22 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 24 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 25 - Epic Events Center - Green Bay, WI

Oct. 26 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Oct. 28 - The Vixen - McHenry, IL

Oct. 29 - Elevation @ The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Oct. 31 - The King of Clubs - Columbus, OH

MUSHROOMHEAD's ninth album, "Call The Devil", came out last August via Napalm Records.

Returning after a 12-year hiatus, longtime guitarist Dave "Gravy" Felton — who performed on several of the band's biggest albums and is credited as a primary songwriter on classic anthems like "Along The Way", "Sun Doesn't Rise" and "The Dream Is Over" — contributes his trademark skills to two "Call The Devil" album tracks. The album once again features production by band mastermind/drummer Steve "Skinny" Felton, as well as the return of Matt Wallace (FAITH NO MORE, 3 DOORS DOWN) on mixing, also recognized for his work on MUSHROOMHEAD's iconic album "XIII". The album is also the band's first to feature mastering from Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, EPICA, ARCH ENEMY).

In a 2024 interview with Belgian Jasper, Steve "Skinny" Felton spoke about the countless lineup changes MUSHROOMHEAD has gone through since its formation more than three decades ago. Asked if it is difficult finding members who are the right fit musically as well as on an artistic level, he responded: "I think when you're with the right creative people and there's a very similar mindset, and being very collaborative and open to critiquing and just hearing other people's ideas through, there's a bit of a balancing act, for sure; it's not always easy. But there's also an excitement. New blood brings new character to the table in many respects, and sometimes you don't know what you're going to get. So I think that is a little intriguing to me personally, especially in the artist realm. It's almost like stepping out of your comfort zone into the unknown. And you end up with something that you never thought you would or never really imagined before. So, it's a yin-yang type of thing, man… It's difficult, and if you have the patience and you have the like mindset with the people you're collaborating with, man, you can come up with some things that you never dreamed of."

Felton also addressed MUSHROOMHEAD's musical evolution and how it has been affected by the constant changes in personnel over the years. He said: "Well, I definitely think it definitely keeps it surprising because we don't even know what's gonna happen sometimes. There is the fear of that probably with many artists, that you get stale working with the same people, being, like I said, in your comfort zone. Getting out of your comfort zone to the point of you don't even know if it's gonna be anywhere near what you had before, sometimes that's scary for artists So, again, it is a difficult balance, for sure."

Referencing "Call The Devil", he said: "This is album number nine. And if people have like a good grasp on what we've done, and if you even are kind of new to it, if you looked at it almost more of like art and cinema than a traditional band and think of, like, say, Quentin Tarantino and all his movies, you know what kind of world you're getting into. And a lot of times it's the same actors and a lot of times it's the same style of movies, as far as there's gonna be comedy, there's gonna be drama, there's gonna be violence. You know what kind of world you're getting into, even if you don't know the exact characters. And he brings back a lot of the same people in different roles and same crew people, same cinematographers. So if you think in that kind of regard, that's kind of like a different way to look at what MUSHROOMHEAD does."

Photo credit: SK1