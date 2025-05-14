GENE HOGLAN Says DARK ANGEL Played A 'Crushing' Show As A Four-Piece At Brazil's BANGERS OPEN AIR Festival

California thrash metal pioneers DARK ANGEL performed as a four-piece at the Bangers Open Air festival in São Paulo, Brazil on May 3 after an alleged airline mishap forced guitarist Eric Meyer to miss the show. Speaking to The Adventures Of Pipeman about the circumstances that led to Eric not being to make the gig, DARK ANGEL drummer Gene Hoglan said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That show in São Paulo was very notable for the fact that our guitarist, Eric Meyer, he missed his first flight and they canceled every other flight after that. So we had to play the show as a four-piece. And our guitarist, Laura Christine [Hoglan's wife], boy, she stepped up."

He continued: "We found out in rehearsal [that Eric was probably not going to make the show], 'cause we were at rehearsal in São Paulo. We had one day to rehearse, 'cause I was coming directly from Europe, straight down there. And so we had one night of rehearsal. We're finding out at the time. We got the text thread going, and Eric's, like, 'I ain't gonna make this flight.' He had already missed the flight the night before, and the next flight is in the process of getting canceled. Both Laura and I are pretty seasoned travelers, so she was the one that's saying, 'Hey, when they're delaying this flight, when they just pushed it back and then pushed it back again,' she's, like, 'Hey, they're gonna cancel that flight. Get on it, tour manager.' We tried our best to get Eric — they tried every single thing they could, and it just turned out Eric was not gonna be able to make it. And so right then and there, right at rehearsal, she kind of put everything on her shoulders and said, 'Look, okay.' She just kind of figured out all Eric's parts on the fly. Songs where he does the intro, okay, well, she's doing it now. She's just working it all out as we're going."

According to Hoglan," the show was so crushing, it was so amazing. You can see the YouTubes, you can see just all the elements of the show," he said. "It was so tight, so killer, so crushing. It was never gonna be a disaster. It could have been a little thin, missing two guitars. Our soundman, A.K., one of the best in the business, if not the best metal soundman in the business, he made us sound crushing. Laura did great, Ron [Rinehart, DARK ANGEL singer] did great, Gonz [DARK ANGEL bassist Mike Gonzalez] did great, I did whatever it is I do, and the show came out fantastic. Such a great challenge to, 'Okay, we've gotta be a four-piece. We've done that before 30-something years ago, but we'll try it again and we'll see how it works.' And we got a different element of that fourth piece. So it all worked out great. That was incredible. That was a really exciting show. Check it out on YouTube. It turned out really good."

The day after the São Paulo show, Eric took to his Facebook page to write: "All of our LEGIONS OF DARKNESS in BRAZIL!! THANK YOU for giving DARK ANGEL such a warm welcome!!! As you may have heard, the airlines completely FUCKED ME on this one."

He added: "I was truly gutted that I wasn't there. This was the FIRST time I've not played a show with [DARK ANGEL]. And, it REALLY HURT. I am looking forward to seeing ALL THE BRAZILIAN METAL FANS NEXT TIME!!!!"

Last month, DARK ANGEL released "Extinction Level Event", the title track of the band's first new album in 34 years, which is due later in 2025 via Reversed Records. The LP was recorded and mixed at the Armoury Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, executive produced by Hoglan, produced and engineered by Rob Shallcross and mixed by Mike Fraser.

The "Extinction Level Event" title track was written by guitarist Jim Durkin a decade ago, long before he suffered from severe liver disease, and, to the surprise of everyone, passed away in 2023.

"Jim Durkin left us with this badass tune," Hoglan said in a press release in April. "It is so DARK ANGEL and I'm just so excited about it. We made it the lead-off song on the record, not as a tribute to Jim or because of sentimental reasons — like, 'Here is the song that Jim left us' — but because it's just a totally killer song. He wrote it ten years ago, and by today's standards it's still ball-crushing."

The "Extinction Level Event" artwork and layout was designed by Cain Gillis, with concepts by Hoglan.

Earlier in April, Hoglan told the "Everblack" podcast about "Extinction Level Event": "It's a pretty ferocious record. I'm stoked with it. It took long enough for it to come out, but now that we're getting closer to the release, things are starting to get closer to finalized with it."

Durkin died on March 8, 2023 at the age of 58. An original member of DARK ANGEL, Durkin played on the band's first three albums — 1985's "We Have Arrived", 1986's "Darkness Descends" and 1989's "Leave Scars" — before departing the group in 1989. He was part of DARK ANGEL's lineup when the band reformed in 2013, and had been playing with them, on and off, ever since.

Prior to his death, Durkin had been sitting out some of DARK ANGEL's gigs. He was replaced at the shows by Christine, who has since joined DARK ANGEL as a permanent member.

DARK ANGEL released two albums with Don Doty on vocals — the aforementioned "We Have Arrived" and "Darkness Descends" — before he exited the group and was replaced by Ron Rinehart (after a brief stint with Jim Drabos in 1987). The band issued two more studio LPs — "Leave Scars" and "Time Does Not Heal" — before calling it quits in 1992.