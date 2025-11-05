GENE SIMMONS, GILBY CLARKE, RIKKI ROCKETT And JESSE JAMES DUPREE To Perform At 34th 'Love Ride' Charity Motorcycle Event

The legendary Love Ride powered by Harley-Davidson hosted by grand marshal Jay Leno roars back into Southern California on Sunday, November 9, 2025, for its 34th installment, once again bringing together motorcycle culture and a charitable purpose with live music from GENE SIMMONS BAND featuring Gene Simmons from KISS, CHEVY METAL, plus special guests, including Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES),Rikki Rockett (POISON) and Jesse James Dupree (JACKYL) and Robby Krieger (THE DOORS). The ride kicks off from the iconic Harley‑Davidson of Glendale and culminates at Castaic Lake, delivering a full day of community, cause, and celebration in support of Wounded Warrior Project and Adopt The Arts.

Start Ride: Harley‑Davidson of Glendale

7 a.m.: parking opens

9 a.m.: opening ceremony

~9:45 - 10 a.m.: riders depart

End Ride: Castaic Lake

10 a.m. - Love Ride event opens

12:30 p.m. - CHEVY METAL performance

3:30 p.m. - GENE SIMMONS BAND performance

5 p.m. - event closes

Leno says: "I've ridden alongside thousands at Love Ride for years! I am looking forward to doing it again. Cheers to making Love Ride 34 a memorable one."

Founded in 1984, Love Ride has grown into one of the most respected and recognizable charity motorcycle events in the world. With over $25 million raised benefiting more than a dozen charitable organizations, Love Ride blends celebrity support, world-class entertainment, and the spirit of the open road into an unforgettable day of purpose. Now, after a several-year hiatus, Love Ride 34 powered by Harley‑Davidson invites riders and fans to join the legacy again.

"Love Ride is back in 2025! Bigger, better, and more impactful than ever," says Oliver Shokouh, founder and chairman of the Love Ride Foundation. "We ride to support our warriors, honor our community, and inspire the next generation of riders."

Tickets for Love Ride 34 are on sale now at www.LoveRide.org. Early-bird general admission starts at just $29.99 plus fees, including a limited-edition collectible Love Ride 34 pin and patch for the first 2,000 ticket buyers. Once early bird sells out, prices increase to Tier 2 ($39) and Tier 3 ($49),with day-of pricing at $55.

For those looking to elevate their experience, premium VIP packages, cabanas and backstage bar access are available, offering perks like premium stage-front viewing, hosted drink locations, exclusive merchandise and more.

One lucky rider will have the chance to take home a 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide as the grand prize in the Love Ride 34 Raffle. Every event admission includes one raffle entry, and additional entries can be earned through peer-to-peer fundraising (one entry for every $50 raised) or by purchasing the official Love Ride 34 raffle ticket. The winning ticket will be drawn live at Love Ride 34 on November 9, 2025, at Castaic Lake. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the charitable mission of the Love Ride Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Robert Patrick, honorary grand marshal, exclaims, "Love Ride is about more than Harleys and horsepower. It's about honoring heroes. I'm proud to be a part of it. Let's ride!"

Love Ride Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded by Oliver Shokouh with a mission to mobilize the motorcycle community for good. Beneficiaries have included Children's Hospital Los Angeles, USO, Autism Speaks, the MDA, Santa Clarita Education Foundation, and more. The Foundation remains committed to health, education, veteran support, and the arts.