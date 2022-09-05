GENE SIMMONS: 'There's Nothing That Compares To Being In KISS'

During an appearance on the "My Planet Rocks" show on Planet Rock, Gene Simmons spoke about how he plans to stay busy once KISS has completed its "End Of The Road" farewell tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm the luckiest guy in the world. I have the GENE SIMMONS BAND which has played all over the place when KISS wasn't touring and been lucky enough to headline festivals and all kinds of stuff. And we just fool around — there's no production or nothing. We get up there and invite people from the audience to jump up and just have a great time. But we also have a restaurant chain, Rock & Brews; they're all over America. And now we have three Rock & Brews casinos, and more to come, that are opening up. … I have my Gene Simmons MoneyBag sodas which are in stores across America. An awful lot of stuff. Now, that doesn't mean that I've had as much fun doing that. There's nothing that compares to being in KISS. But there's nothing that compares to you being — I don't know — 13 or 14 and getting your first kiss. Your heart pumps like it's never pumped before. It's just, like, [feigns shortness of breath]. You can't even catch your breath."

Simmons previously touched upon his post-KISS plans in a May 2022 interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie. He said: "The reason for stopping touring is because of pride and self-respect and a love and admiration for the fans. The last thing you wanna be is to be a world-champion boxer and stay in the ring too long. It's only a matter of time until your legs are not gonna be able to hold you up, and you're gonna lose. We've also seen boxers who've stayed in the ring too long and bands who continue touring too long. And they forget lyrics and you can see the deep wrinkles in their faces. I mean, it's just the nature of life as we know it on earth. So we're doing the right thing. We're gonna quit while we're on top, do the best we can, and it'll be sad, but it's also gonna be happy. On the last show we ever do as a touring band, I'll be crying like a 12-year-old kid whose foot you're stepping on. On the other hand, it's gonna be happy because it's the next chapter. Same thing will happen to you, if you're lucky to have a mom and dad, you live under their roof and you have food and safety, at some point you've gotta go out on your own and start the next chapter. So it's gonna be a different kind of a thing. It won't be as exciting as touring and putting on more makeup and higher heels than you ever wore, but life continues."

Earlier that same month, Gene told SPIN that there is no shortage of things to keep him occupied after KISS has called it quites. "Well, we have [the rock-inspired restaurant] Rock & Brews, which is becoming more successful — and quite a few other businesses, which has no relation to sticking my tongue out," he said. "And at some point, after the band stops touring, I may go out with the GENE SIMMONS BAND. Did about 50 shows. It's a lot of fun, a totally different experience. It's like being in the RAMONES or U2 or something. You put on sneakers and a t-shirt, and that's all the work. So your heart doesn't have to go 'boom, boom, boom, boom,' like it's going to thump out of your chest, like at KISS shows. If you are a blues artist, you can do that until you're in your mid-80s, the way B.B. King did at 88. Are you kidding me? Me walking around on stage with dragon boots and all that, even past 75, I can't imagine it. The physical wear and tear, your heart just is not going to be able to take it. I defy these guys half my age to get into my outfit, see how long you'll last on stage."

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City but is now expected to last through early 2023.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Simmons and Paul Stanley (guitar, vocals),alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, Peter Criss (drums) and Ace Frehley (guitar),KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

In its 49-year career, KISS has accumulated 23 gold and platinum albums — more than any other U.S. band.