GENE SIMMONS's 'Legends Of Rock Expo' To Feature GEEZER BUTLER, STEWART COPELAND And DAVE DAVIES

Get ready to experience Gene Simmons's Legends Of Rock Expo — presented by the KISS legend himself — taking place September 25, 26, and 27 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Tickets and VIP experiences are now available here.

This will be an unforgettable weekend with once-in-a-lifetime moments; it's set to be action-packed with concerts, autograph sessions, photo ops, parties, and panels.

Expect the greatest icons and legends in rock music, live and in person, featuring Gene Simmons (KISS),Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH),Stewart Copeland (THE POLICE) and Dave Davies (THE KINKS).

Also appearing will be Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer of KISS and (in alphabetical order): Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS),Vinny Appice (DIO, BLACK SABBATH),Graham Bonnet (RAINBOW, ALCATRAZZ),actor James Debello, David Ellefson (formerly of MEGADETH),Lita Ford, actor Edward Furlong, Bruce Kulick (formerly of KISS),John Moyer (DISTURBED),NELSON (Matthew and Gunnar Nelson),Stephen Pearcy (RATT),SAVING ABEL and Jerry Scheff (Elvis Presley). More talent will be announced in the coming weeks. Simmons will perform with his band, the GENE SIMMONS BAND, who are headlining the event.

"It's loose, spontaneous, and back to basics," Gene says of recent shows with the band. "I've brought fans to join us onstage from the audience who think they can play guitar. And somebody could yell out, 'Why don't you play 'Sunshine Of Your Love', and I'll turn to the band and say, 'What key?' It's as much fun as I can think of with my pants on."

"This is an opportunity for everyone to rub elbows with musicians from their favorite rock bands. The kind of access most of us can only dream of!" says David Heynen, promoter and owner of Fanboy Expo.

Simmons is an international rock icon and co-founder of KISS, the RIAA's No. 1 gold-record award-winning group of all time. Beyond his legendary stage persona, Simmons is a formidable serial entrepreneur who revolutionized the intersection of music and commerce. Under his leadership, KISS became a global merchandising powerhouse with over 5,000 licensed products, generating more revenue from trademark deals than any other band in music history.

Gene's career is defined by historic accolades and high-level advocacy. He is a 2014 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, a member of the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class of 2026, and a recipient of the prestigious 2025 Kennedy Center Honors. As an integral partner with SoundExchange, Simmons has become a leading voice in Washington, D.C., recently testifying before the Senate to champion the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA). His efforts are central to closing the "radio loophole" and ensuring all recording artists receive fair compensation for terrestrial airplay.

Simmons's diverse business portfolio includes the international restaurant chain Rock & Brews, the MoneyBag spirits line, and a career as a New York Times bestselling author. A dedicated philanthropist, he has raised millions for veterans and children's health, recently receiving the 2025 World Smile Award from Operation Smile. Whether leading global business ventures or touring with the GENE SIMMONS BAND, he remains a definitive force in entertainment and industry.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino offers one of the largest hotel properties in the world, legendary entertainment, world-class dining, and the iconic International Theater — home to some of the most historic performances in Las Vegas history. With the renowned SuperBook sportsbook and nonstop excitement, Westgate continues to be a premier destination for sports fans and travelers alike.

Photo courtesy of Gene Simmons / SRO PR