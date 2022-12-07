GEORGE LYNCH Unveils Art Collection Crafted From Guitar Performance

Legendary DOKKEN guitarist George Lynch has collaborated with Los Angeles art team SceneFour on the creation of fine artwork built from performance. Utilizing light-based technology, Lynch is able to create and capture his fretboard performance into extraordinary abstract images that are then laid to canvas.

Lynch and SceneFour have an extraordinary history together. Not only have they released artwork together over the last 20 years, but they were also the team responsible for the creation of the George Lynch Dojo, the first online guitar school headed by a marquee musician.

For more information on "George Lynch's Electric Ritual", visit GeorgeLynchArt.com.

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

SceneFour, a Los Angeles design and branding firm, uses LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas. The art reportedly provides a "musical fingerprint" that is as unique as an artist's autograph.

"Each guy's artwork looks drastically different because their styles and techniques are different," Cory Danziger, who co-founded SceneFour in 2004 with Ravi Dosaj, a graphic designer, told The New York Times.

"Bill Ward's artwork is dark and there’s kind of a foreboding element to it, whereas Chad Smith's has kind of a light and airy feel to his playing. His arms are open and those pieces have a butterfly effect," Danziger said.