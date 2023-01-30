  • facebook
GHOST Announces 'Reverence & Resurrection' Archival Exhibition Celebrating Band's '1969 Era'

January 30, 2023

Swedish occult rockers GHOST, with their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks, have announced the first ever pop-up event from "Metal Myths", the esteemed show that explores the histories and mysteries of the world's most extreme bands.

For one night only on Wednesday, February 1 at the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California, "Metal Myths Presents: Ghost - Reverence & Resurrection" will pay unique and extensive tribute to the classic 1969 era of GHOST, a band that didn't actually form until some four decades later.

From 4 p.m. until well into the evening, GHOST fans will have the rare opportunity to behold and worship artifacts from the short-lived but massively influential 1969 iteration of GHOST. Long unseen and never before publicly displayed, these artifacts will include:

* GHOST's 1969 costumes and ghoul masks on the very same Whisky A Go Go stage where the band performed its now-legendary September 13, 1969 show.

* Rare magazine covers, the only surviving remnants of the mainstream music press coverage of GHOST from that era.

* A veritable treasure trove of ephemera on display for the first and possibly only time.

"Ghost - Reverence & Resurrection" will also offer attendees the opportunity to pick up exclusive merchandise and other surprises, including an advance chance to purchase the much-anticipated purple vinyl reissue of GHOST's 1969 seven-inch "Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic", featuring "Kiss The Go Goat" and the song that would land GHOST its first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 "decades" after its original release, "Mary On A Cross".

For one day and one day only, GHOST's legacy will be on display for all who wish to step back in time and walk through the history of this one-of-a-kind band.

For further information, go to whiskyagogo.com/calendar/

Capacity is limited, so arriving early is highly recommended.

