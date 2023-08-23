GHOST Devotional Pop-Up Unveiled At Grammy Museum: Confess Your Sins

As GHOST's September 11-12 headline stand at the Kia Forum looms ever closer, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles has unveiled the Ghost Devotional Pop-Up. As the faithful await the return of Papa Emeritus IV and co. to the City Of Angels, they are invited to enter the hand-crafted, custom-built confession booth and bare their souls about why they think GHOST are the best rock band in the world! Make amends and leave atoned, with a souvenir photo of the experience.

The Ghost Devotional Pop-Up was designed and fabricated by Justin Ware of Creativeware (BEASTIE BOYS exhibit at Orange County Museum Of Art) and built by carpenter/welder Greg S. Gilday ("The Mandalorian", "Tenet", "Westworld"). The custom created structure will be accompanied by a museum installation displaying Papa Emeritus III's outfit worn at the 2015 Grammys — the year GHOST took the "Best Metal Performance" award for "Cirice" from the band's third album, "Meliora".

The Ghost Devotional Pop-Up will be open to Grammy Museum visitors through September 17.

GHOST's "Re-Imperatour" USA 2023 continues through September 12.

GHOST kicked off its summer 2023 U.S. tour last night (Wednesday, August 2) at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. Support on the "Re-Imperatour" is coming from fellow Swedes AMON AMARTH.

GHOST released an "extended" box-set edition of the band's latest album, "Impera", on July 28.

GHOST's fifth album, "Impera" sold 70,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked the third top 10 album — and fifth top 40-charting set — for the Swedish act.

"Impera" landed at position No. 1 in Germany and Sweden, No. 2 in the U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Norway, No. 3 in Australia, No. 5 in France and Ireland, and No. 20 in Italy.

"Impera" was released in March 2022. The 12-song effort was produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace.

GHOST leader Tobias Forge worked on the follow-up to 2018's "Prequelle" with Åhlund and Swedish co-writers Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare, whose credits include Madonna and Lady Gaga.

Six of GHOST's albums have charted on the Billboard 200: "Infestissumam" (No. 28, 2013); "If You Have Ghost" EP (No. 87, 2013); "Meliora" (No. 8, 2015); "Popestar" EP (No. 16, 2016); "Prequelle" (No. 3, 2018); and "Impera" (No. 2, 2022).

This past May, GHOST released "Phantomime", a five-song EP which sees the Swedish occult rockers offering takes on IRON MAIDEN's "Phantom Of The Opera", GENESIS's "Jesus He Knows Me", TELEVISION's "See No Evil", THE STRANGLERS' "Hanging Around" and Tina Turner's "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)".

GHOST is no stranger to covers, having previously tackled material originally written and recorded by THE BEATLES ("Here Comes The Sun"), ABBA ("I'm A Marionette"), DEPECHE MODE ("Waiting For The Night"), Roky Erickson ("If You Have Ghosts"), METALLICA ("Enter Sandman"), PET SHOP BOYS ("It's A Sin") and EURYTHMICS ("Missionary Man"), among others.