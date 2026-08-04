GINGER Says He Has Already Written Songs For THE WILDHEARTS' Follow-Up To Upcoming 'Northern Spirit' Album

Ginger has revealed that he has already written a new album for THE WILDHEARTS — despite the fact that the band's next record, "Northern Spirit", has not yet been released. Speaking exclusively to Eamon O'Neill of Eonmusic, Ginger also revealed the titles and themes of several songs from "Northern Spirit", which is currently scheduled for release in October 2026.

The second new THE WILDHEARTS album will follow "Northern Spirit", with Ginger confirming that the writing process has already moved on to what comes next.

"I've wrote a new album for THE WILDHEARTS since waiting for this one to come out," Ginger said.

Among the songs already written for the as-yet-unannounced follow-up to "Northern Spirit" is "Stories", a track inspired by Ginger's belief that the events and experiences of our lives ultimately form the story we leave behind.

"It's all about how all we are is the story of our life," he explained. "And some people don't make any stories. They don't do anything. Make a story. Live the life that you would be impressed by reading about."

The revelation comes as THE WILDHEARTS prepare to promote "Northern Spirit", an album Ginger says is rooted in pride, identity and his connection with the North of England and Scotland.

"The album is about being proud of who you are, where you come from," he said. "I'm obviously from the north, so that's why it's called 'Northern Spirit'."

Ginger explained that the album's title is broader than geography, however, describing the "spirit" as something that comes from feeling proud of the place you call home.

"I'm in a great place. That's where the spirit is," he said, adding that his own "northern spirit" is tied to Newcastle and Scotland.

Ginger then gave an exclusive glimpse into "Northern Spirit" by revealing several of its songtitles. The album's first expected single is "Motherfucker In The Sky", a song which explores the nature of God and humanity's relationship with religion. Another track, "Just Make It To Bedtime", tackles depression and the experience of dealing with it. Then there is "Gorilla Zen", which Ginger describes simply as "real noisy".

The title track, meanwhile, is set to take a markedly different approach. Ginger described "Northern Spirit" as "very celebratory and grand", but warned that its musical foundation is anything but conventional. "It's got the ugliest riff that I've ever seen in my life," he said. When asked whether the song might be a big, celebratory Newcastle anthem in the vein of "Geordie In Wonderland", Ginger was emphatic in rejecting the comparison. "No, no, no, no. It's just horrible," he laughed. "It's just this horrible, really horrible, dark riff, and the most joyous chorus I've ever written in my life."

That optimism follows an extraordinarily turbulent period for the band and its frontman. Looking back on the point at which he continued THE WILDHEARTS without the previous lineup, Ginger recalled the fear and uncertainty surrounding the decision.

"There was a point where I thought; 'can I do this by myself? Is it possible?'" he said. "And so that first step is that fear and bravery are exactly the same feeling, and so I went with the bravery and started by myself."

Read the entire interview at Eonmusic.

Ginger (real name David Walls) recently revealed that he has been given three years to live following a cancer diagnosis. The singer has "a rare but aggressive strain of cancer", mantle cell lymphoma (MCL),which typically affects the lymph nodes, but it also can affect the blood, bone marrow and other tissues throughout the body.

THE WILDHEARTS are an English rock band, formed in 1989 in Newcastle upon Tyne. The band's sound is a mixture of hard rock and melodic pop music, often described in the music press as combining influences as diverse as THE BEATLES and 1980s-era METALLICA. THE WILDHEARTS achieved several Top 20 singles and two Top 10 albums in Britain, though they also faced difficulties with record companies and many internal problems often relating to drugs and depression. Much of the band's early career was affected by bitter feuds with their record company, East West.

Throughout THE WILDHEARTS' history, members have regularly been replaced, with the only constant member being Ginger. Several band members have appeared in the lineup more than once. The band has also been split up or placed on hiatus by Ginger multiple times. In the 2010s, the band convened occasionally for various anniversary tours. A 2018 anniversary tour by the band's 1995 lineup led to a return to the studio. They released a new album in 2019 after a ten-year hiatus. Their most recent LP, "Satanic Rites Of The Wildhearts", came out in March 2025.

Image credit: Henrik Hansson