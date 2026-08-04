Florida Deathcore Heavyweights BODYSNATCHER Announce Fall 2026 Headlining U.S. Tour

Fresh off the release of their acclaimed fourth album, "Hell Is Here, Hell Is Home", South Florida deathcore heavyweights BODYSNATCHER have announced a headlining U.S. fall tour. The "Hell Is Here, Hell Is Home" trek kicks off on November 17 in Little Rock, Arkansas and features direct support from GIDEON alongside PSYCHO-FRAME and Australia's VOLATILE WAYS, marking the latter's first-ever U.S. tour.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, August 5 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will end on Thursday, August 6 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMHIH26" using the ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, August 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

VIP packages through Sound Rink are available beginning today at 11:00 a.m. ET at this location.

BODYSNATCHER says: "We're beyond excited to bring the 'Hell Is Here, Hell Is Home' tour across the U.S. We've wanted to tour with GIDEON for a long time, and having our longtime brothers in PSYCHO-FRAME out with us makes this lineup even more special. We're also finally bringing VOLATILE WAYS to the States after touring with them twice in Australia and promising to get them over here. It's awesome to make good on that promise.

"Every band on this bill brings an absolutely crushing live show, and we couldn't be more proud of how it all came together. We've also spent a lot of time building a VIP experience that's genuinely unique for everyone coming out. We'll see you this fall. We're ready to make this one unforgettable."

Tour dates:

Nov. 17 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall (buy tickets)

Nov. 18 - Dallas, TX - Puzzles Deep Ellum (buy tickets)

Nov. 20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater (buy tickets)

Nov. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - American Legion Post 8 (buy tickets)

Nov. 23 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (buy tickets)

Nov. 24 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House (buy tickets)

Nov. 25 - Fresno, CA - Strummers (buy tickets)

Nov. 27 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre (buy tickets)

Nov. 28 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (buy tickets)

Nov. 29 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club (buy tickets)

Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall (buy tickets)

Dec. 02 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater (buy tickets)

Dec. 04 - Sauget, IL - Pop's (buy tickets)

Dec. 05 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall (buy tickets)

Dec. 06 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall (buy tickets)

Dec. 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving (buy tickets)

Dec. 08 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre (buy tickets)

Dec. 09 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents (buy tickets)

Dec. 11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club (buy tickets)

Dec. 12 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar (buy tickets)

Dec. 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27 (buy tickets)

Dec. 14 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room (buy tickets)

Dec. 16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell) (buy tickets)

Released in April, "Hell Is Here, Hell Is Home" finds BODYSNATCHER delivering their most focused and punishing record to date. Across 10 tracks, BODYSNATCHER channels deeply personal struggles into an unrelenting assault that also reflects the chaos of the world around them.

BODYSNATCHER is:

Kyle Medina - vocals

Kyle Carter - guitar

Kyle Shope - bass

Chris Whited - drums

Photo credit: Alyssa Moreau