  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GIRLSCHOOL Shares New Single 'It Is What It Is' From 'WTFortyfive?' Album

June 13, 2023

Forty-five years young, British hard rock royalty GIRLSCHOOL unveils their stomping new single "It Is What It Is", taken from their fourteenth studio album "WTFortyfive?", set for release on July 28 via Silver Lining Music.

"It Is What It Is" is classic GIRLSCHOOL — fun, real, uncompromising, with an addictive, motör-charged scuzz and a chorus that is guaranteed to stay stuck in your head for many weeks to come. The song has a no-frills message of accepting the past, present, and making the most of the hand you are dealt: "It is what it is, so what ya' gonna do about it?"

Co-founding frontwoman and guitarist Kim McAuliffe explains: "It's all about having no regrets. You can't change the past. Just get on and make the most of it! No point in crying over spilt mill — or beer, as the case may be. Make the most of it now!"

"WTFortyfive?" is a deliciously dirty declaration that age is a number that shows how much real raw attitude you have when it really counts. With "WTFortyfive?", Kim McAuliffe (guitar/vocals),Denise Dufort (drums),Jackie Chambers (guitar/backing vocals),and Tracey Lamb (bass) leave the grit under their finger nails and the muck on their crusty leather boots as they riff and stomp their way through twelve statements of intent showing major attitude, some great melodies, and a consistent crunch to every guitar.

Lead single "Are You Ready?" sets the pace, a racy, raunchy, fun-saturated shape-shifter co-written with ALCATRAZZ's Joe Stump that shows GIRLSCHOOL's leathers may still carry the well-baked battle scars of decades gone by, but their songs and attitude are as fresh, fun, heavy and catchy as ever before. And if that isn't enough, their raunch roars and rolls alongside Biff Byford (SAXON),Phil Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD) and Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on a cracking cover of "Born To Raise Hell". So throw away your inhibitions and join these spectacularly wild women on the most glorious of rock 'n' roll rides. Lemmy knew; so should YOU!

"WTFortyfive?" will be released on CD digipak, 12-inch black vinyl, digital download and streaming.

"WTFortyfive?" track listing:

01. It Is What It Is
02. Cold Dark Heart
03. Bump In The Night
04. Barmy Army
05. Invisible Killer
06. Believing In You
07. It's A Mess
08. Into The Night
09. Are You Ready?
10. Up To No Good
11. Party
12. Born To Raise Hell

In 2019, GIRLSCHOOL parted ways with longtime bassist Enid Williams. She has since been replaced by Lamb (formerly of ROCK GODDESS),who previously played with GIRLSCHOOL from 1987 to 1991 and from 1993 to 2000.

GIRLSCHOOL's 13th studio album, "Guilty As Sin", was released in November 2015 in North America via UDR Music. The disc was produced by Chris Tsangarides (JUDAS PRIEST, THIN LIZZY) at the Ecology Room Studios in Kent, England.

GIRLSCHOOL is:

Kim McAuliffe: rhythm guitar, lead and backing vocals
Denise Dufort: drums
Tracey Lamb: bass guitar
Jackie Chambers: lead guitar, backing vocals

Photo by Adam Kennedy

Find more on Girlschool
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).