GIRLSCHOOL Shares New Single 'It Is What It Is' From 'WTFortyfive?' Album

Forty-five years young, British hard rock royalty GIRLSCHOOL unveils their stomping new single "It Is What It Is", taken from their fourteenth studio album "WTFortyfive?", set for release on July 28 via Silver Lining Music.

"It Is What It Is" is classic GIRLSCHOOL — fun, real, uncompromising, with an addictive, motör-charged scuzz and a chorus that is guaranteed to stay stuck in your head for many weeks to come. The song has a no-frills message of accepting the past, present, and making the most of the hand you are dealt: "It is what it is, so what ya' gonna do about it?"

Co-founding frontwoman and guitarist Kim McAuliffe explains: "It's all about having no regrets. You can't change the past. Just get on and make the most of it! No point in crying over spilt mill — or beer, as the case may be. Make the most of it now!"

"WTFortyfive?" is a deliciously dirty declaration that age is a number that shows how much real raw attitude you have when it really counts. With "WTFortyfive?", Kim McAuliffe (guitar/vocals),Denise Dufort (drums),Jackie Chambers (guitar/backing vocals),and Tracey Lamb (bass) leave the grit under their finger nails and the muck on their crusty leather boots as they riff and stomp their way through twelve statements of intent showing major attitude, some great melodies, and a consistent crunch to every guitar.

Lead single "Are You Ready?" sets the pace, a racy, raunchy, fun-saturated shape-shifter co-written with ALCATRAZZ's Joe Stump that shows GIRLSCHOOL's leathers may still carry the well-baked battle scars of decades gone by, but their songs and attitude are as fresh, fun, heavy and catchy as ever before. And if that isn't enough, their raunch roars and rolls alongside Biff Byford (SAXON),Phil Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD) and Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) on a cracking cover of "Born To Raise Hell". So throw away your inhibitions and join these spectacularly wild women on the most glorious of rock 'n' roll rides. Lemmy knew; so should YOU!

"WTFortyfive?" will be released on CD digipak, 12-inch black vinyl, digital download and streaming.

"WTFortyfive?" track listing:

01. It Is What It Is

02. Cold Dark Heart

03. Bump In The Night

04. Barmy Army

05. Invisible Killer

06. Believing In You

07. It's A Mess

08. Into The Night

09. Are You Ready?

10. Up To No Good

11. Party

12. Born To Raise Hell

In 2019, GIRLSCHOOL parted ways with longtime bassist Enid Williams. She has since been replaced by Lamb (formerly of ROCK GODDESS),who previously played with GIRLSCHOOL from 1987 to 1991 and from 1993 to 2000.

GIRLSCHOOL's 13th studio album, "Guilty As Sin", was released in November 2015 in North America via UDR Music. The disc was produced by Chris Tsangarides (JUDAS PRIEST, THIN LIZZY) at the Ecology Room Studios in Kent, England.

GIRLSCHOOL is:

Kim McAuliffe: rhythm guitar, lead and backing vocals

Denise Dufort: drums

Tracey Lamb: bass guitar

Jackie Chambers: lead guitar, backing vocals

Photo by Adam Kennedy