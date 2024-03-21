GIRLSCHOOL: Why This Is Our Final USA Tour

The longest-tenured all-female rock band and NWOBHM legends GIRLSCHOOL will embark on their final North American tour this week. The first leg of the trek will see support from LILLIAN AXE and ALCATRAZZ and will kick off on March 21 at Hell's Heroes festival in Houston, Texas and will run through April 6.

GIRLSCHOOL comments: "Our final USA tour starts today in Houston at the wonderful Hell's Heroes festival.

"We hope to have some West Coast only dates to add later in the year (as a 'part two leg'),but other than that, this is 100% it…

"We have made every effort to reach as many markets in the Eastern half of North America as we can. The cost of visas, flights, internal transport costs, the logistics… and the distance between the cities means that this truly is a 'Once more for the American fans' series of dates… in order to say goodbye.

"With us to celebrate this tour we have the fantastic ALCATRAZZ and LILLIAN AXE.

"The hoops to jump through for a UK band to tour the States are multiple and enormous. So even if you have to travel a little to make it to a show, we’d be happy to see you there, one last time!"

GIRLSCHOOL is touring in support of its latest full-length album, "WTFortyfive?", which was released in July 2023 via Silver Lining Music.

GIRLSCHOOL North American tour dates with LILLIAN AXE and ALCATRAZZ:

Mar. 21 - Houston, TX @ Hell's Heroes Festival*

Mar. 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

Mar. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Mar. 25 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

Mar. 27 - Bensalem, PA @ Broken Goblet

Mar. 28 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Mar. 29 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Mar. 30 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

Apr. 02 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Apr. 06 - Detroit, MI @ Token Lounge

* GIRLSCHOOL only

GIRLSCHOOL originated in the U.K. during the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal scene in 1978 and is frequently associated with contemporaries and friends MOTÖRHEAD. They are the longest-running all-female rock band, still active and rocking hard after more than 40 years.

Formed from a school band called PAINTED LADY by Kim McAuliffe and Enid Williams, GIRLSCHOOL enjoyed strong media exposure and commercial success in the U.K. in the early 1980s with three albums of "punk-tinged metal" and a few singles.

In the 1990s and 2000s, they concentrated their efforts on live shows and tours, reducing considerably the production of studio albums. During their long career GIRLSCHOOL toured all over the world, performing at many of the biggest rock and metal festivals as well as co-headlining with or supporting some of the most important hard rock and heavy metal bands in the genre.

They maintain a worldwide cult following and are considered an inspiration for many succeeding female rock musicians, such as THE DONNAS.

Original members McAuliffe and Denise Dufort are still in the band to this day. Original lead guitarist Kelly Johnson died of cancer in 2007 and was replaced by Jackie Chambers in 1999.

In January 2019, GIRLSCHOOL parted ways once again with bassist Williams, making way for the return of Tracey Lamb (formerly of ROCK GODDESS and GIRLSCHOOL 1987-1991 and 1993-2000),solidifying the band's lineup for future live shows and recordings.

GIRLSCHOOL's 14th studio album "WTFortyfive?" is an outstanding and deliciously dirty declaration that age is a number that shows how much real raw attitude you have when it really counts. Kim, Denise, Jackie and Tracey leave the grit under their fingernails and the scuzz on their crusty leather boots as they riff and stomp their way through 12 statements of intent showing major attitude, some great melodies, and a consistent crunch to every guitar.

GIRLSCHOOL is:

Kim McAuliffe: rhythm guitar, lead and backing vocals

Denise Dufort: drums

Tracey Lamb: bass guitar

Jackie Chambers: lead guitar, backing vocals

Photo by Adam Kennedy