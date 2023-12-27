  • facebook
GLENN DANZIG To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of VEROTIK Comics Line With Rare In-Store Signing

December 27, 2023

Glenn Danzig will celebrate the 30th anniversary of his Verotik comics line by taking part in a rare in-store signing at longtime friends Golden Apple on Melrose in Hollywood, California. this Friday, December 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A limited Simon Bisley "Virgin Variant" will be available at this event only.

Autographs will be limited to one per person, and Glenn will only sign Verotik comic books purchased at the event. No photos are allowed.

Danzig started the Verotik series back in 1994 after being an avid comic book collector throughout his life. Over the years since its inception, Verotik — a portmanteau of the words "violence" and "erotic" — has released twenty different horror comics for mature readers, all of which focus heavily on sex and violence. The anthology series also told tales in the fantasy genre, but added the horror, upped the violence and increased the sex.

Verotika issue one came out in October of 1994. For the issue, Glenn was able to enlist the art talents of some of the greats in the illustrative world like Simon Bisley, Liam Sharpe and Tim Vigil.

In a 2018 interview with Revolver, Danzig stated about his comics company: "I was influenced for my company by the indies — artists frustrated working with DC and Marvel who started their own little collective and started doing indie stuff. That stuff was cooler. And of course I'm very influenced by European comics, like Italian fumettis, which is just crazy erotic horror. And the Japanese stuff, which is similar to erotic horror Manga."

Verotik has published titles such as "Grub Girl", "Albino Spider Of Dajette" and "Death Dealer" while showcasing the work of fan-favorite creators, among them Liam Sharp, the DC Comics star who later drew the "Green Lantern" series.

