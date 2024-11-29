GLENN HUGHES Announces 'The Chosen Years' September 2025 European Tour

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of DEEP PURPLE, known to millions as the "Voice Of Rock", Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and the current frontman for rock supergroup BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, has announced "The Chosen Years" European tour for September 2025. Glenn will perform hit songs from his fascinating career that he has penned with some of the most influential bands and musicians in rock history.

The show promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his illustrious career spanning five decades in music — including songs from TRAPEZE, DEEP PURPLE, HUGHES/THRALL, IOMMI/HUGHES and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION — some of music history's most seminal and influential rock and roll groups. Not only that, the show will feature brand new music from Glenn's upcoming solo album, due for release in summer 2025.

As well as Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar, the touring band features Søren Andersen on guitar, and drummer Ash Sheehan.

Glenn comments: "I'm looking forward to sharing my new solo music with you and bringing back some classics to my setlist. Something beautiful is happening in 2025... the best is yet to come. See you in Europe in September."

"The Chosen Years" 2025 European tour:

Sep. 03 - NL, Zoetermeer, Boerderij

Sep. 04 - DE, Hamburg, Fabrik

Sep. 06 - DE, Neuruppin, Kulturhaus Stadtgarten

Sep. 08 - PL, Krakow, Studio

Sep. 10 - PL, Warsaw, Progresja

Sep. 12 - DE, Dresden, Alter Schlachthof

Sep. 14 - DE, Lindau, Club Vaudeville

Sep. 16 - DE, Nuremberg, Hirsch

Sep. 17 - DE, Augsburg, Spectrum

Sep. 19 - NL, Maastricht, Muziekgieterij

Sep. 20 - NL, Nijmegen, Doornroosje

Sep. 22 - DE, Mannheim, Capitol

Sep. 24 - CH, Pratteln, Z7

Glenn recorded his long-awaited follow-up to 2016's "Resonate" this past June in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In September 2023, the 73-year-old Glenn told the "Iron City Rocks" podcast about where he draws his lyrical inspiration from nowadays: "I don't write about politics. I write about the human condition. I write about how are we feeling, what are we going through, are we going to get through this — you know, acceptance, staying in the present moment. This is the big thing for me. People call it woke, awakening, if you will… For me, it's all about staying present in this moment right now, and I'm writing about that."

"Resonate" was released in November 2016 via Frontiers Music Srl. It featured Glenn's then-live solo band members, Søren Andersen (guitars and co-producer),Pontus Engborg (drums) and Lachy Doley (keyboards),in addition to longtime friend Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),who joined them in the studio for the opening and closing numbers.

Last year, Hughes launched his solo tour under the banner "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live – Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Album Burn". Glenn performed DEEP PURPLE's legendary rock album "Burn" and also ran through DEEP PURPLE MKIII and MKIV songs.

Hughes spent key years of his career as the beloved bassist and vocalist of DEEP PURPLE, appearing on the classic albums "Burn", "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band".

Hughes, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016 along with fellow DEEP PURPLE members Ritchie Blackmore, David Coverdale, Jon Lord, Rod Evans, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover and Ian Paice, spent more than three years recording and touring as the frontman of the supergroup THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn's BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION supergroup with guitarist Joe Bonamassa, drummer Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, ALICE COOPER, BILLY IDOL) released its fifth album, "V", in June.