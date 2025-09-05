GLENN HUGHES Explains Why He Declined Invitation To Join OZZY OSBOURNE's Band More Than Four Decades Ago

In a new interview with Metal Mayhem ROC, legendary vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes was asked how he was affected by the recent passing of BLACK SABBATH's iconic singer Ozzy Osbourne. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've known Ozzy and [fellow BLACK SABBATH members] Geezer [Butler] and Tony [Iommi] and Bill [Ward] since 1970. They took off that year with 'Paranoid', and I was very friendly with them back then. So I've known those guys for 55 years. So when we lose someone — we, as the general public, lose someone — we lose icons and famous people. But I've lost family members.

"Ozzy was one of my closest friends, especially in the '70s when we lived eight miles from one another," Glenn continued. "He spent a lot of time at my house. I spent a lot of time at his house. He wanted me to be in a band with him in 1979 when he left SABBATH. And at that time I didn't wanna go back to playing bass guitar and singing second vocals, with respect, 'cause I love Ozzy very much. I just wanted to be the Glenn Hughes we all know now — lead-singing bass player. So I had to decline that. But all through these years, Ozzy's been very, very close to me.

"Ozzy was one of the most genuine guys you will ever meet — genuine, loving, kind human beings," Glenn added.

Hughes worked with Iommi on "Seventh Star" (1986),and later reunited with the BLACK SABBATH guitarist for "Fused" (2005),in addition to being featured on the "1996 DEP Sessions" (2004) collection of previously unreleased material.

Glenn's new studio album "Chosen", is being released on September 5 via Frontiers Music Srl.

In early June, Hughes released the official music video for the "Chosen" title track. It was followed by the "Voice In My Head" video a month later. In early August, Glenn shared "Into The Fade".

This year will also see Hughes busy touring across Europe and South America, with "The Chosen Years" tour starting in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, on September 2 and ending on November 29 in Bogota, Colombia.

Glenn, a native of Cannock, England, absorbed all kinds of influences, including early British hard rock, THE BEATLES and, most importantly, American soul and R&B. The sleek Motown sound from Detroit and the gritty Stax/Volt sound from Memphis left their mark on him.

Hughes first found success in the early '70s with the band TRAPEZE before joining DEEP PURPLE in 1973 during a pivotal lineup change that introduced him and David Coverdale to the group. Despite initial skepticism, the revamped band silenced critics with the release of "Burn" (1974),a powerful album that revitalized PURPLE's sound and remains a classic. During this era, the band headlined the iconic California Jam in front of over 300,000 fans, toured the world aboard their private jet The Starship, and released two more studio albums, "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band", before disbanding in 1976.

Glenn's first solo album "Play Me Out" was released in 1977. He joined former Pat Travers guitarist Pat Thrall to form HUGHES/THRALL, which released an acclaimed self-titled album in 1982. Throughout the '80s and '90s, Glenn Hughes made countless guest appearances (both credited and un-credited) as a vocalist, bass guitarist or songwriter on other artists' albums. The endless list includes — among others — Gary Moore, John Norum and Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH.

Since 1992, Glenn has started a prolific solo career with a dozen studio albums where he explored all the different sides of his songwriting and influences: from hard rock to funk and more contemporary sounds. He collaborated — among others — with such musicians as Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Dave Navarro, John Frusciante and many others. He also founded or took part in some amazing musical alliances such as CALIFORNIA BREED (with Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt),BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION (with Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham) and THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn has collaborated with Robbie Williams on his new single "Rocket", which was released on May 22, 2025. The track also features a collaboration from Iommi and will be the first time Glenn has been featured on a record with Tony since 2005, when they released "Fused" together.

Glenn also recently joined forces with SATCHVAI, a new collaboration by legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, by writing and singing on their new single "I Wanna Play My Guitar".