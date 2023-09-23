GLENN HUGHES Hopes DAVID COVERDALE Can Resume WHITESNAKE's Farewell Tour: 'I Only Wanna Wish Him The Very Best'

In a new interview with Michele Amabile of the 107.1 The Boss radio station, legendary vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes spoke about a possible collaboration with his ex-DEEP PURPLE bandmate, fellow singer David Coverdale. The 72-year-old British-born musician said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We spoke about it, but the window of opportunity is closing a lot, because David has not — he's still got a problem with sinusitis.

"Look, I only wanna wish him the very best," Glenn continued. "I'm not sure if he's gonna… I hope he continues… I think he's on the last tour right now, but I still think he's not ready to go out again. I do speak to him often. I can't say any more than that.

"I only wanna wish David and all my classmates of DEEP PURPLEonly the very, very best.

"I do love Davidvery, very much. He's one of my closest friends."

Last year, WHITESNAKE canceled several European shows and pulled out of its previously announced North American tour with the SCORPIONS due to Coverdale's "continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection."

Earlier this year, Coverdale told Ultimate Classic Rock that the illness that forced him off the road in 2022 was "the worst sinus infection I've ever had in my life. And as a singer, I know them like fucking relatives of mine," Coverdale said. "This was one of the ugliest illnesses I think I've [ever] had. For seven months, I was taking ever-increasingly strong antibiotics and horrifying prednisone steroids."

More than two years ago, Glenn was asked by "That Jamieson Show" if he would consider taking part in a DEEP PURPLE reunion tour featuring him, Coverdale and Ian Gillan all sharing the stage in celebration of the band's legacy. He responded: "I would not consider it, because I'm way past that now. It was such a long time ago. Let's just say that there are some unresolved problems from the past. And for me, the time I have left to do my work on this planet, I need to keep making new music and plowing on forward. Yes, I have done some shows in respect to DEEP PURPLE music, but as far as re-engaging with them chaps again in the live form, I can't see it happening."

Hughes went on to clarify that his issues with DEEP PURPLE have "nothing to do with David Coverdale. I love him," he explained. "I would work with David again if we get a chance, but anybody else, no."

Known as the "voice of rock," Hughes spent key years of his career as the beloved bassist and vocalist of DEEP PURPLE, appearing on the classic albums "Burn", "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste the Band". More recently, he played various hits and deep cuts from the DEEP PURPLE catalog, including "Burn", "Stormbringer", "Sail Away" and "Smoke On The Water", as part of his "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live" tour, which was launched in 2017, and "Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live – Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Album Burn", which is ongoing.

In 2020, Hughes told Eonmusic that DEEP PURPLE's 2016 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, where he was honored along with other former and current members of the band, "was a little difficult, because of, let's call it personality problems. It was David and I holding hands, and the other guys, unfortunately," he said. "We just don't get along with the other guys at all. So, we kept ourselves to ourselves — David and Glenn, with our wives — and it was great. David and I, what a great time. And we closed the show with CHEAP TRICK and Sheryl Crow, and our friends in CHICAGO.

"You know, it's a touchy subject," he continued. "It was not an easy night for us. If you look at the body language, it's pretty obvious. But again, David and I have been thick and thin for so long; I just dearly love him. Regarding DEEP PURPLE, I have no idea what they're doing, and I don't really care."

Hughes's comments came less than two months after David expressed his exasperation at PURPLE over how he and Glenn were treated by their former band ahead of the Rock Hall induction. The singer, who played with DEEP PURPLE along with Hughes from 1973 to 1976, said: "Glenn Hughes and I were told, 'Well, we don't want you singing with us.' Initially, I'd spoken to Ian [Gillan] about coming up and singing the backgrounds of 'Smoke On The Water', because originally they were going to close the show. So, that suddenly was pulled. They tried to stop us doing speeches, and my wife was fucking furious, apart from the fact she spent a fortune on posh dresses. [Laughs]"

DEEP PURPLE's first three lineups were inducted into the Rock Hall, including guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, drummer Ian Paice, keyboardist Jon Lord, and various singers and bassists — Rod Evans, Gillan, Roger Glover, Coverdale and Hughes.

DEEP PURPLE's acceptance speeches included turns from Gillan, Glover, Paice, Coverdale and Hughes before the current lineup of DEEP PURPLE — Gillan, Glover, Paice, guitarist Steve Morse and keyboardist Don Airey — took the stage and played a short set consisting of "Highway Star", "Green Onions" (with an image of Lord behind them),"Hush" and "Smoke On The Water".