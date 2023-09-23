Watch: THROWDOWN Performs Live For First Time In Eight Years

THROWDOWN made its return to Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama last night (Friday, September 22). The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal band's mainstage set was their first performance since 2015, first in the United States since 2011, and first with the "Venom & Tears" lineup since 2007.

Fan-filmed video of the Furnace Fest concert can be seen below.

This past Jule, THROWDOWN announced plans for a 20th-anniversary edition of "Haymaker", which produced enduring metalcore classics "Forever" and "Never Back Down". Remastered by longtime collaborator Chris "Zeuss" Harris (HATEBREED, ROB ZOMBIE, DEMON HUNTER),the new edition of "Haymaker" will arrive later this year on CD (packaged in long-box format),cassette, and limited colored vinyl LPs.

"Haymaker" (2003),"Vendetta" (2005) and "Venom & Tears" (2007) were added to digital service providers and Bandcamp in recent years via the band's own Pit Viper Records, alongside the "Take Cover" EP (2020),which collects THROWDOWN renditions of classics by SEPULTURA, CROWBAR, PANTERA and MISFITS.

THROWDOWN's 2023 lineup includes frontman Dave Peters, bassist Matt Mentley, guitarist Mark Choiniere (his first appearance with THROWDOWN since 2009),and drummer Ben Dussault (first since 2008).

Revolver magazine declared THROWDOWN part of "The Future Of American Metal" in 2004. Over the years, the band participated in Ozzfest (2004),Sounds Of The Underground (2005) and Vans Warped Tour (2007),and international treks with genre titans including KORN, IN FLAMES, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, LAMB OF GOD, AS I LAY DYING, MACHINE HEAD, ARCH ENEMY, FEAR FACTORY and CHILDREN OF BODOM.

The band's popularity in the streaming era is a testament to the enduring power of their music, led by songs like "Holy Roller" (from "Venom & Tears"),"This Continuum" (from 2009's "Deathless"),"Burn" (from "Vendetta"),"The Scythe" ("Deathless"),"Forever" and "Burial At Sea" ("Deathless").

THROWDOWN's most recent album, "Intolerance", arrived via MNRK Heavy in 2014.

THROWDOWN previously performed at Furnace Fest in 2002 and again in 2003.