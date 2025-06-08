GLENN HUGHES On His Upcoming Solo Album 'Chosen': 'It's Another Extension Of Who I Am'

In a new interview with Sweden Rock Festival, rock legend and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes spoke about his upcoming studio album, "Chosen", which is set for release on September 5, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Every artist you talk to, [they say] 'it's the greatest thing I've ever done.' It's another extension of who I am. It's another chapter of who Glenn is. And I'm happy to announce that I'm really happy with the album."

Asked how he keeps his singing voice in such great shape at the age of 73, Hughes said: "People ask me every day. It's a big thing. All those years ago, maybe I was thinking about the next note I was gonna sing, and about 10 years ago I started meditating deeply, working with someone far away. And I learned about acceptance, letting go of the feelings and embracing fear and naming the fear. 'Hello, Bill. You are the fear. And today I'm gonna embrace you, and Bill, we're gonna be okay.' So now when I perform, I don't think of Bill. I think about no notes. I perform in the moment, never thinking about anything but this present moment."

As for his pre-show rituals, Hughes said: "Well, I've been doing press all day today [at the Sweden Rock Festival, where Hughes performed on Saturday, June 7 with BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION], which is quite unusual for me on show day. But I normally, at soundcheck, do a big soundcheck, but there's no soundcheck at festivals, as you know. So I'll just go do some meditation and do some vocal warmups. I need to do that. I think everybody that is a singer has to warm their voice up. So, for me, I step into a room and do my thing."

He added: "It's all mental. My mind is not my friend. So I tell my mind, 'No, no, no, no. I'm gonna be fine. Just leave me alone. I'm full of gratitude. Just let me be, let me be.' My voice tells me all kinds of things which aren't real. And we have them all the time. You do and I do. So, to me, I tell the mind, 'I don't hear you. Let me get up.' And every day of my life, I'm very grateful to have been given this gift to accept what is happening."

This past Friday (June 6),Hughes released the official music video for the "Chosen" title track.

Commenting on the new album, Glenn previously stated: "Songwriting is deeply personal to me, and l generally write and record when I have something to say.

"It's been nine years since I recorded my last solo album, 'Resonate'. There have been recordings and collaborations with other artists since 2016"

"When writing 'Chosen', I went back to my life drawing board, writing about the human condition, love, hope, faith and acceptance.

"I write about how I feel on the inside and not externally. My life is lived from within, in the present moment.

"It's an album of soul food, and I've never been so grateful, right here, on planet earth. Music is the healer."

This year will also see Hughes busy touring across Europe and South America, with "The Chosen Years" tour starting in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, on September 2 and ending on November 29 in Bogota, Colombia.

Hughes is a true original. No other rock musician has carved such a distinctive style blending the finest elements of hard rock, soul and funk. That astonishing voice is his calling card. He's known as a singer's singer. Stevie Wonder once called Glenn Hughes his favorite white singer.

After a nine-year hiatus as a solo artist, Hughes is back with "Chosen", his brand-new solo record: an album which presents Glenn in his most hard rockin' fashion. An explosive record that offers Glenn at his absolute best with a state-of-the-art album, both from a songwriting and production standpoint.

Glenn, a native of Cannock, England, absorbed all kinds of influences, including early British hard rock, THE BEATLES and, most importantly, American soul and R&B. The sleek Motown sound from Detroit and the gritty Stax/Volt sound from Memphis left their mark on him.

Hughes first found success in the early '70s with the band TRAPEZE before joining DEEP PURPLE in 1973 during a pivotal lineup change that introduced him and David Coverdale to the group. Despite initial skepticism, the revamped band silenced critics with the release of "Burn" (1974),a powerful album that revitalized PURPLE's sound and remains a classic. During this era, the band headlined the iconic California Jam in front of over 300,000 fans, toured the world aboard their private jet The Starship, and released two more studio albums, "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band", before disbanding in 1976.

Glenn's first solo album "Play Me Out" was released in 1977. He joined former Pat Travers guitarist Pat Thrall to form HUGHES/THRALL, which released an acclaimed self-titled album in 1982. Throughout the '80s and '90s, Glenn Hughes made countless guest appearances (both credited and un-credited) as a vocalist, bass guitarist or songwriter on other artists' albums. The endless list includes — among others — Gary Moore, John Norum and Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH.

Since 1992, Glenn has started a prolific solo career with a dozen studio albums where he explored all the different sides of his songwriting and influences: from hard rock to funk and more contemporary sounds. He collaborated — among others — with such musicians as Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Dave Navarro, John Frusciante and many others. He also founded or took part in some amazing musical alliances such as CALIFORNIA BREED (with Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt),BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION (with Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham) and THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn has collaborated with Robbie Williams on his new single "Rocket", which was released on May 22, 2025. The track also features a collaboration from Iommi and will be the first time Glenn has been featured on a record with Tony since 2005, when they released "Fused" together.

Glenn also recently joined forces with SATCHVAI, a new collaboration by legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, by writing and singing on their new single "I Wanna Play My Guitar".

"Chosen" track listing:

01. Voice In My Head

02. My Alibi

03. Chosen

04. Heal

05. In The Golden

06. The Lost Parade

07. Hot Damn Thing

08. Black Cat Moan

09. Come And Go

10. Into The Fade

Recording lineup:

Glenn Hughes – Vocals

Søren Andersen - Guitar

Ash Sheehan - Drums

Bob Fridzema - Keys

Image credit: unuce