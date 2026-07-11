Go Inside 'The Infinite Dreams Experience' At IRON MAIDEN's EDDFEST (Video)

The Neil Martin channel on YouTube has uploaded a video tour of "The Infinite Dreams Experience" at IRON MAIDEN's Eddfest, which is taking place July 10-11 in Knebworth, United Kingdom. You can now watch the footage below.

"The Infinite Dreams Experience" brings IRON MAIDEN's history to life with many exhibits, including the iconic pharaoh's head from the "World Slavery Tour", Eddie's ray-gun from 1986's "Somewhere On Tour", "The X-Factor" electric chair, tank commander Eddie from the "A Matter Of Life & Death Tour", baphomet from "Number Of The Beast", the "Phantom Of The Opera" organ from the "Maiden England" tour, and personal band mementoes dating back to the Paul Di'Anno era.

Eddfest also includes Maidenville, where fans will find "the greatest Eddie's Dive Bar yet", a second stage for music and entertainment, the "Unfair Funfair" featuring rides and Eddie-themed "Funfair Games", plus Eddie's Emporium and much more.

MAIDEN's longtime manager Rod Smallwood explained that exhibits have been gathered from the band's archive, warehouses, offices and personal collections to create what he described as a unique celebration of IRON MAIDEN's history.

"We've raided Eddie's Archive, Steve's [Harris, MAIDEN bassist and founder] garden and our very own offices, warehouses and homes to bring you some actual pieces of our history," Rod said. "More than 50 items from almost 50 years of history will be on display for tens of thousands of you to see.

"This weekend is for you, our fans. We are trying to do something special and a bit different in celebration of 50 years — a full-on MAIDEN experience from the moment you arrive on site to the minute you leave," he added. "So enjoy it, try to get to see and be part of a bit of everything, and I'll see you in the bar!"

IRON MAIDEN will headline the main stage of Eddfest on Saturday, July 11.

Blaze Bayley, who fronted MAIDEN from 1994 to 1999, headlined the second stage in Maidenville on Friday, July 10, playing an IRON MAIDEN set from his era.

The Eddfest main stage is only open today, when IRON MAIDEN will perform its "Run For Your Lives" show. Support at the event will come from THE HU, THE DARKNESS, THE ALMIGHTY and AIRBOURNE.

Photos courtesy of Wilful & Sullivan Publicity