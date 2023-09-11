GODSMACK's SULLY ERNA Offers Relationship Advice: 'I Guarantee You, This Is Every Relationship'

During an interview at this month's Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna was asked for relationship advice by a "freshly engaged" Matt "Cuervo" Cuellar of Springfield, Missouri's Q102 radio station. Erna responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Here's the key to every relationship. I guarantee you, this is every relationship. Everybody has their shit, right? Everybody has their baggage. Everybody has their things that annoy you. A relationship is just about choosing someone whose shit you can deal with the most. That's really all it is. Whose shit do you wanna deal with?"

Less than two months ago, Erna publicly shared the identity of his new love, Kelly Fedoni. Fedoni is the ex-wife of Deadmau5, a Canadian singer and DJ whose real name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman.

On July 27, Sully took to his social media to post several photos of him with Fedoni, and he included the following message: "I thought it was time for you all to meet my person.

"As you all know I like to remain fairly private, but I'm always happy to show off the people in my life I love the most. So please know that any rude or mean comments will be deleted and blocked. As I am trusting you, “my dearest fans” to be the loving people that I know you to be.

"Finding someone you Love, Trust, Respect and is your best friend isn't always easy. It takes time, (in my case 55 years) patience, lessons and ALOT of self growth to be ready for it when it arrives. So when you find it ' and you will '… never take it for granted. Be fearless, be vulnerable, and be true to yourself.

"When you're a good person, it's inevitable YOU WILL manifest the best people to compliment your life! She is as solid of a human as they come. And she is mine. So say hello to the other half of me."

Fedoni and Zimmerman reportedly became a couple in 2014 and got married in 2017, one year after a romantic proposal in the Maldives. Among those who attended their wedding was MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee. They split in 2021 after four years of marriage.

Sully has a daughter, Skylar Brook, who was born in December 2001.