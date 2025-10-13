GRAHAM BONNET BAND Announces New Live Album 'Lost In Hollywood Again'

Legendary rock vocalist Graham Bonnet and his group, the GRAHAM BONNET BAND, will release a new live album, "Lost In Hollywood Again", on December 12, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl.

To celebrate the announcement, the first single, along with a live video, "Since You've Been Gone", is out today.

Graham commented: "It goes without saying, that 'Since You've Been Gone' should be the first single off our new live DVD. It's the song that put RAINBOW on the map and jettisoned my career. It's a damn fine song and I wish I'd written it with Russ Ballard."

On August 29, 2024, the GRAHAM BONNET BAND took the stage of the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles for a night that perfectly captured the power, history, and energy of one of rock's most distinctive voices. Filmed and recorded in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the legendary Sunset Strip venue, "Lost In Hollywood Again" showcases not only Graham's unparalleled legacy but also the chemistry and fire of his current band.

"Lost In Hollywood Again" is more than a concert — it's a celebration of Graham Bonnet's enduring legacy and timeless songs, carried by a legendary voice, elevated by outstanding musicianship, and standing as a testament to the lasting power of hard rock.

The setlist is a journey through Bonnet's remarkable career, featuring classics from RAINBOW, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP and ALCATRAZZ, alongside hard-hitting originals from the GRAHAM BONNET BAND catalog. With Graham's trademark vocals in top form, the performance blends nostalgia with vitality, proving why he remains an enduring force in hard rock.

On this unforgettable night, Graham Bonnet's iconic vocals were supported by the virtuosic guitar work of Conrado Pesinato, the driving bass of Beth-Ami Heavenstone, the soaring keyboards of Alessandro Bertoni and the precise, energetic drumming of Francis Cassol. Together, they brought each song to life with intensity and precision, creating a truly memorable live experience.

Graham Bonnet is known for his powerful and versatile voice. He first achieved chart success in 1968 as part of the duo THE MARBLES, whose single "Only One Woman" reached No. 5 in the U.K. Over his long career, he has recorded and performed both as a solo artist and as a member of several prominent rock and heavy metal bands, including RAINBOW, the MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP (MSG),ALCATRAZZ, IMPELLITTERI, BLACKTHORNE and others.

Bonnet's time with RAINBOW was a defining period in his career: he joined in 1979, replacing Ronnie James Dio as vocalist, and contributed to the album "Down To Earth", which included hits such as "Since You've Been Gone" and "All Night Long". After leaving RAINBOW, he resumed his solo work and later joined and formed several bands, including MSG and ALCATRAZZ.

In later years, Bonnet continued to release solo albums, formed the GRAHAM BONNET BAND, and also participated in projects like MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST. He remains active in recording and touring.

"Lost In Hollywood Again" track listing:

01. Eyes Of The World

02. All Night Long

03. Love's No Friend

04. Making Love

05. Since You've Been Gone

06. Keys Solo

07. Lazy

08. Imposter

09. S.O.S.

10. Desert Song

11. Drum Solo

12. Night Games

13. Into The Night

14. Assault Attack

15. Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live

16. Lost In Hollywood

Recording lineup:

Graham Bonnet - Vocals

Conrado Pesinato - Guitars

Beth-Ami Heavenstone - Bass

Alessandro Bertoni - Keyboards

Francis Cassol - Drums

Photo credit: Enzo Mazzeo