RAGE Announces New Album 'A New World Rising'

German metallers RAGE will release a new album, "A New World Rising", on September 26 through SPV/Steamhammer worldwide except Japan. Almost two years after its pretty dystopian predecessor "Afterlifelines", Peavy Wagner (vocals, bass),Jean Bormann (guitar) and Vassilios "Lucky" Maniatopoulos (drums) unleash a positive, ultra-heavy thrash metal firework which blends that typical RAGE sound with contemporary elements and in its entirety represents probably the band's most diverse work to date.

Wagner states: "This applies not only to us, but to everyone: We need to get out of the destructive mindset that is currently omnipresent. A lot of people think the world is about to come to an end, everything is interpreted in a negative way, and some of it is even deliberately controlled because it's easier to manipulate people with fear. That's why our message is: Think independently! And don't believe everything you're told!"

Peavy adds: "The tracks on 'A New World Rising' are direct and catchy but at the same time playful and multi-faceted without losing themselves. I think you can hear how inspired we were during the songwriting process, how much we feel at home in our typical RAGE cosmos and how much we have evolved. There may be no numbers with orchestrations this time — we're saving that for the next album — but there's everything that RAGE stands for, plus a lot more."

The debut single, "Freedom", is the perfect first representative of their new album, a haunting up-tempo number, very catchy, very focused, with lyrics about the really important values in life, which, above all, include freedom.

Track listing:

01. A New World Rising (1:20)

02. Innovation (3:17)

03. Against The Machine (4:11)

04. Freedom (3:11)

05. We'll Find A Way (3:49)

06. Cross The Line (4:04)

07. Next Generation (3:38)

08. Fire In Your Eyes (3:28)

09. Leave Behind (4:12)

10. Paradigm Change (3:28)

11. Fear Out Of Time (5:17)

12. Behind The Shield Of Misery (3:50)

13. Straight To Hell '25 (3:29)

In 1984, RAGE was formed under the name AVENGER. After the release of the debut album "Prayers Of Steel" and the EP "Depraved To Black" in 1985, AVENGER changed its name to RAGE because there was already another band in England that also carried the same moniker. Originally the new name was supposed to be FURIOUS RAGE but it was eventually shortened to RAGE. The first album which was released under the new name was "Reign Of Fear" in 1986.

RAGE has been referred to as one of Germany's so-called "Big Four" of power metal, along with GRAVE DIGGER, HELLOWEEN and RUNNING WILD.

Photo by XoXo Photography