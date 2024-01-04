GREAT WHITE Bassist SCOTT SNYDER Undergoes 'Major Lower Back Surgery'

Bassist Scott Snyder, who joined GREAT WHITE in 2008, has been sitting out some of the band's shows after recently undergoing "major lower back surgery".

The 61-year-old musician, who also owns Rock Me Tattoo & Piercing in Riverside, California, took to GREAT WHITE's social media earlier today (Thursday, January 4) to write: "I know I've been very quiet lately, here's why. Some of you know I had major lower back surgery in December. This is something I've needed for years and couldn't put it off anymore. I'm recovering very well and would like to thank my band, family, friends, surgeon with his robot and especially my wife Angelique Snyder. Going above and beyond, she's a trooper, I wasn't a treat to be around. I love you babe. My boys GREAT WHITE will have a good backup bassist to cover me for a few shows. So please continue to support them. I'll be back asap. I'll be stronger, faster, taller and full of metal! Ha!"

Brett Carlisle was officially named GREAT WHITE's new vocalist in October 2022. Brett joined the group as the replacement for Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE),who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.

Carlisle made his live debut with GREAT WHITE on September 24, 2022 at the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carlisle has been playing guitar and singing since the age of eight and counts bands like VAN HALEN, SKID ROW and METALLICA as his main influences.

In May 2022, GREAT WHITE announced that it had parted ways with singer Mitch Malloy and had replaced him with Freeman. Malloy had been in GREAT WHITE for nearly four years, having joined the group in 2018 following the departure of Terry Ilous.

Ilous, frontman of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after stepping in for touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was dismissed from the group.

This version of GREAT WHITE is not to be confused with JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, which features original GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell.