GRETA VAN FLEET Announces New Album 'Palace For The People', Releases 'Saw You Stand' Single

Grammy Award-winning rock and roll band GRETA VAN FLEET has unveiled a powerful new ballad, "Saw You Stand", available everywhere now via Republic Records. The track is taken from GRETA VAN FLEET's upcoming album, "Palace For The People", due on October 9.

Following the explosive return of "Play Your Games", "Saw You Stand" offers another glimpse into their latest body of work — defined by fearless songwriting, towering musicianship, and an ever-expanding creative vision. Equal parts intimate and cinematic, the track captures GRETA VAN FLEET at their most emotionally resonant while continuing to push the genre-bending boundaries of modern rock and roll.

The announcement arrives as the band is set to take the stage tonight for a rare, sold-out performance at Chicago's iconic Metro, heralding the advent of their "Palace For The People" era. Known for filling arenas around the world, the band returns to an intimate setting for an unforgettable evening celebrating their new chapter.

On "Palace For The People", GRETA VAN FLEET continue to explore themes of humanity, connection, resilience, and transcendence — building a body of work that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant.

"As much as it is a GRETA VAN FLEET record and a rock and roll record at its core, in its heart, it's a very modern record," GRETA VAN FLEET lead guitarist Jake Kiszka says.

Recorded in Tennessee in the spring of 2026, "Palace For The People" was co-produced by the band and Mike Elizondo (TURNSTILE, Eminem, Fiona Apple),and showcases a band more vibrant, cohesive and stronger than ever.

"We love each other just as much as ever, if not more, because we've got to spend quality time together off of the road," GRETA VAN FLEET lead singer Josh Kiszka shares. "We've grown closer, and we have more to say and share than ever."

Drummer Danny Wagner concludes: "The minute the four of us step into a room with the shared goal of creating, there is very little that can stop us."

The album title "Palace For The People" was inspired from GRETA VAN FLEET's sold-out 2022 world tour where they headlined the venue — before going onto sell out Wembley Arena — they discovered the origin story of London's prestigious Alexandra Palace, known colloquially as "Ally Pally. A friend explained that the elaborate grandeur of this Victorian-era "palace", originally named "The Palace Of The People," was created as a gathering place for the public. Unlike most lavish buildings of the time, this one wasn't created for the Monarchs nor the wealthy aristocrats of the day, but for everyone to "escape and wonder," a truly modern concept for the time. Fast forward to 2026, GRETA VAN FLEET began to wonder: what would a palace for the people mean today? And how do we get there?

"I can't tell you how many people have come up to me and said 'This is my best friend. We met through your music or at your show,'" explains GRETA VAN FLEET bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, "and we realized, the music is our palace!"

Then in spring 2026, the band, ready to embody this feeling at their studio in Tennessee, they started working on the album. It was an intentional period without the distractions from press, tours and other obligations that came before. The process was fruitful, and their writing invigorated, pulling from unfinished demos and partially written songs alongside entirely new material, the band felt mightier and more inspired than ever. "Palace For The People" was born.

Since emerging from Frankenmuth, Michigan, GRETA VAN FLEET have become one of rock's defining voices of their generation. Across multiple platinum-selling releases and sold-out arena tours spanning the globe, the Grammy Award-winning band has consistently challenged expectations while forging a sound entirely their own. "Palace For The People" represents the band's boldest artistic statement yet.

This past May, GRETA VAN FLEET took over New York City's legendary Bowery Ballroom for an intimate, one-night-only performance. Prior to the Bowery Ballroom concert, GRETA VAN FLEET — brothers Josh (vocals),Jake (guitar) and Sam Kiszka (bass, keyboards) and Daniel Wagner (drums) — hadn't played a live show since September 2024. In the meantime, Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner played on "The Dreamin' Kind", the 2026 album from Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim. Jake Kiszka appeared in last year's Bruce Springsteen biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" as a guitarist in a band in a New Jersey club. Meanwhile MIRADOR, the band founded by Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin from IDA MAE, recently released a new EP, "The Gathering At Badon Hill".

GRETA VAN FLEET's most recent album was 2023's "Starcatcher".

Since emerging from Michigan and exploding on to the global stage, GRETA VAN FLEET have become one of the defining rock bands of their generation: a group equally embraced by lifelong rock purists and a younger audience rediscovering the power, freedom, and spectacle of the genre. Their ascent has been marked by platinum-selling records, Grammy wins, huge international arena and stadium tours, and a reputation for delivering live performances with the kind of musicianship and emotional release that plays into the history books and cultural mythology of the legendary bands before them.

In an era increasingly dominated by algorithms and disposable culture, GRETA VAN FLEET continue to stand apart as a band committed to the timeless ideals, transcendence, theatricality, musicianship, rebellion, and human connection that comes hand in hand with rock and roll.

GRETA VAN FLEET is:

Josh Kiszka - Vocals

Jake Kiszka - Guitar

Sam Kiszka - Bass, Keys

Danny Wagner - Drums

Photo credit: Lewis Evans