GRETA VAN FLEET Unveils 'The Falling Sky' Music Video

Grammy-winning rock band GRETA VAN FLEET has unveiled a music video for its much-lauded track "The Falling Sky", directed by the band alongside Gus Black. The song is taken from the band's critically acclaimed new album "Starcatcher" on Lava/Republic Records and is currently charting in the Top 25 at Active Rock Radio.

Of collaborating with the band to direct the video, Black shares: "I'd say we pushed even harder on this one to create something visceral and visually stunning. I felt a deeper connection to the band during the process of creating the video and I value that aspect of our collaboration as much as the work itself."

Guitarist Jake Kiszka adds of the video: "A peer into the wilds of a starlit oblivion, this visual representation of 'The Falling Sky' demonstrates the darkness and barbarity in a world filled with such duality. in essence, a reminder of the complexity of the human soul and all it is capable of enduring; a letter of love written to the rising sun."

"Starcatcher" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart and reached No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums, plus it charted internationally in Germany (No. 2),Switzerland (No. 2),Belgium (No. 4),Austria (No. 6),the Netherlands (No. 7),the U.K. (No. 8),Italy (No. 18) and Canada (No. 19). "Starcatcher" is the band's second top 10 album, following 2021's "The Battle At Garden's Gate".

GRETA VAN FLEET is currently on an extensive "Starcatcher" world tour in support of the new record. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes upcoming stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and TD Garden in Boston as well as London's OVO Arena Wembley and more. The "Starcatcher" world tour includes support from special guests SURF CURSE, MT. JOY and others. Of the live show, the Dallas Observer raves, "they put on a fantastic, high-energy, old-fashioned rock and roll show. It's nice to see a new generation being able to experience that for themselves." Nashville.com adds, "the big stage with duel catwalks, complemented by stunning pyrotechnics, created an electrifying atmosphere and some very happy fans," while Las Vegas Magazine notes "these are performers worth seeing" and Westword raves "the quartet has grown into a fierce force to be reckoned with."

GRETA VAN FLEET will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

Of the new album, singer Josh Kiszka states: "'Starcatcher' is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike 'Starcatcher' captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem."

"Starcatcher" was written and recorded by the band — Josh, Jake, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner — alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances. Throughout the ten-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness.

"We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe," says Wagner. "We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world."

In celebration of the new album, the band launched a puzzle box. Additionally, several vinyl variants are available including an exclusive black glitter vinyl. The band is also offering a red glitter vinyl, exclusive to Target, as well as an opaque vinyl available at select record stores across the country.

Photo credit: Neil Krug