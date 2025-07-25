GRETA VAN FLEET's JAKE KISZKA Announces Debut Album From His New Band MIRADOR

MIRADOR, the new band co-founded by Grammy Award-winning GRETA VAN FLEET co-founder Jake Kiszka and IDA MAE's Chris Turpin, will release its self-titled debut album on September 19 via Republic Records.

"MIRADOR comes from a deep passion for rock 'n' roll, early folk, and country blues as well as folklore," says Turpin. "Our world lives in those traditions," Kiszka adds. "There's an unspoken mysticism. You can trace it back to the stories of meeting the devil at the crossroads, selling your soul, and losing your mind to the wind. MIRADOR definitely inhabits a lot of that. We're hyper aware of our lineage, so we can build our own future as a band. It's two guitar players from notable groups coming together to create a new mythology. As soon as we were in uncharted territory, we knew we were doing something right."

MIRADOR has also shared a single, "Feels Like Gold", the first song the band has ever released. The band comments on the track: "'Feels Like Gold' is set against the backdrop of conquest and imperialism, in an era marked by global friction and war. The song weaves together themes of cultural collision, the relentless pursuit of riches, and the complexities of history. Yet, amidst the darkness of war and dogged determination for expansion, it offers a message of hope for a unified world and an understanding beyond violence."

MIRADOR will embark on a European tour in November, with shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, London, Dublin and more. They have also added a San Francisco date on October 4. Tickets for these newly announced concerts will go on sale here on Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. local.

MIRADOR recently expanded its headlining tour to 31 dates due to popular demand. Tickets for all initial dates sold out immediately upon going on sale, and a second run of fall dates in larger venues were added in Nashville, New York City and Los Angeles, and new dates have been announced in New Orleans, Boston, Austin, Portland and more.

MIRADOR has the uncanny ability to conjure sky-shaking and boundary-bursting rock 'n' roll by invoking spirits of ancient myth, traditional folklore, and Delta-born blues in one concentrated musical incantation. Kiszka not only shares vocal and guitar duties with critically acclaimed co-vocalist and guitarist Turpin, but he also shines as a producer and songwriter, stepping out on his own. The group, filled out by Mikey Sorbello on drums and Nick Pini on bass and keys, stretches the limits of rock 'n' roll and showcases the band's myriad influences and uncompromising vision.

Kiszka and Turpin met in 2018 when IDA MAE opened for GRETA VAN FLEET during a sold-out three-night stand at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. On the road, Kiszka and Turpin cemented their friendship by way of late-night jam sessions fueled by wine and a shared passion for everyone from Charley Patton, Muddy Waters and Lightnin' Hopkins to Martin Carthy, Bert Jansch and FAIRPORT CONVENTION.

"We were like long-lost brothers," says Kiszka. "After we wrote those songs, I realized we had a chemistry I'd never had with anybody but my own brothers. It was obvious we needed to do this."

The world got to know MIRADOR when they spent a month opening up GRETA VAN FLEET's "Starcatcher" world tour in arenas coast to coast throughout 2024. Galvanized by this nightly trial by fire, the band rolled right into a Savannah, Georgia studio with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton) and they cut "Mirador" live in barely two weeks.

"After four weeks on our first tour, we went to the studio," says Turpin. "By the time we got there, Dave harnessed a lot of the intensity and frenetic energy from the road." Kiszka adds, "if we didn't cut our teeth in the most intense circumstances, I don't think the record would have the same spirit."

"Feels Like Gold" introduces the album with rumbling guitars breaking like a wave against a it's towering chorus, "and it feels like gold." On "Fortune's Fate" a turbulent guitar groove tosses and turns before spilling over into an emotional crescendo, "there goes my shadow to the one I love." Elsewhere, "Heels Of The Hunt" launches forward on a rapid-fire drum roll, while wild riffs chase goosebump-inducing vocals through a bluesy haze. The finale "Skyway Drifter" opens with finger-picked accents before breaking open into a cathartic breakdown.

"For me, it would be beautiful if this is all-consuming for listeners — like when you see a movie at the cinema," Kiszka concludes. "We're trying to immerse people in the world of MIRADOR and where we're coming from. There's so much duality in the album: the humanity, the soul, the adventure, the tyranny, and the journey. It's a very important record for us, but also in terms of what has gone down in the world of rock 'n' roll today. We hope you feel like you belong to this place as much as we do."

MIRADOR tour dates:

Sep. 12 - Chicago. IL - The Metro

Sep. 13 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Sep. 14 - Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

Sep. 16 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Sep. 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Sep. 19 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Sep. 20 - Philadelphia, PA – TLA

Sep. 22 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

Sep. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Sep. 24 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

Sep. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Sep. 27 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Sep. 28 - Austin, TX – Mohawk

Oct. 01 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Oct. 03 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Oct. 04- San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Oct. 06 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 07 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Oct. 08 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

Oct. 11 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Oct. 13 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

Oct. 14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 03 - Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin

Nov. 04 - Berlin, DE – Lido

Nov. 05 - Cologne, DE – Luxor

Nov. 07 - Paris, FR – Bataclan

Nov. 09 - Bristol, UK – Trinity

Nov. 10 - Manchester, UK – Gorilla

Nov. 11 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

Nov. 14 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

Nov. 15 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Warehouse

Nov. 16 - Dublin, IE - Opium Rooms

