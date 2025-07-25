FROM ASHES TO NEW Releases New Song 'New Disease'

Alt-metal outfit FROM ASHES TO NEW has shared "New Disease", an unflinching song about the dangers of trend jumping. Released today (July 25) ahead of FROM ASHES TO NEW's Warped Tour appearance on July 27 in Long Beach, California, the track marks the band's first new offering since "Live Before I'm Dead (Hours)", one of the six bonus tracks appearing on the June 2024 release of the companion "Blackout (Deluxe)" album.

FROM ASHES TO NEW has already made a mark as a hugely successful band with 2023's "Blackout" album (Better Noise Music),which landed at No. 1 on several iTunes and Spotify rock and metal charts across the globe. Artistically, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania outfit made impact with a distinctive amalgam of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music, combined with songs that bracingly capture their generation's anxieties.

"New Disease" intensifies FROM ASHES TO NEW's sound and vision and is primed to galvanize their growing fanbase.

"Every day there's a new trend," says FROM ASHES TO NEW's Matt Brandyberry about the song's theme. "Every day there's a new wave of people going out of their way to be recognized no matter the cost. We are hypnotized by our vices...we will kill ourselves to be noticed."

The "Blackout" album was an important statement for FROM ASHES TO NEW, acting as a prequel to the band's 2016 debut album "Day One". Garnering over 278 million lifetime global total streams including nearly 20 million video streams, the album mirrored the angst and unrest the world felt during the 2020 pandemic, at which time it was written, while delivering a fresh spin on their myriad influences that broke FROM ASHES TO NEW on to the scene. "Blackout" received various critical accolades. Upon its release, MXDWN proclaimed that "Blackout" is "melodic, emotive and undeniably powerful", while Knotfest raved: "There's an exciting immediacy to their sound that recalls the music renaissance of the late '90s and early 2000s… It's that sweet spot of mass appeal where there's a little something for everyone, be it FROM ASHES TO NEW's hip-hop side, their heavier metallic side, or their arena-sized choruses."

FROM ASHES TO NEW is set for three key shows — the above-mentioned Warped Tour, July 27 in Long Beach, California and November 15 in Orlando, Florida, and the Louder Than Life festival September 18 in Louisville, Kentucky — ahead of the headlining "New Disease Tour". It launches September 20 at Delmar Hall in St. Louis, with support from MAGNOLIA PARK, UNTIL I WAKE and NOT ENOUGH SPACE. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will also make stops across the U.S. including Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, and more before wrapping November 14 in Fort Lauderdale at Revolution Live. Tickets are available now at FromAshesToNew.com.

Photo credit: Alex Bemis