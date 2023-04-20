GUNS N' ROSES And AC/DC Make List Of 'Top 10 Tours Of All Time'

GUNS N' ROSES and AC/DC have landed on Billboard Boxscore's updated list of "Top 10 Tours Of All Time".

According to Billboard Boxscore, which has charted the biggest tours in the world over nearly four decades, Elton John holds the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time with the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, now at $818 million after a brief leg of Australian shows.

Coming in at No. 4 is GUNS N' ROSES' "Not In This Lifetime…" tour, which ran from 2016 to 2019 and grossed $584 million with an attendance of 5.4 million over the course of 158 shows.

AC/DC made the list at No. 9, with a gross of $442 million for the "Black Ice" world tour, which took place between 2008 and 2010 and sold 2.8 million tickets over 107 concerts.

Launched in April 2016, "Not in This Lifetime…" featured GUNS N' ROSES' classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

About 70 people traveled with the "Not In This Lifetime" show in addition to the truck drivers; that number went upwards of five hundred, including the local workers, by show date once catering, security, etc. were factored in, according to the GN'R tour's production manager, Dale "Opie" Skjerseth.

GUNS kicked off its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour in April 2016 with a club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

Back in 2010, Billboard magazine reported that "Black Ice" tapped into a demand for AC/DC, resulting from the band's eight-year absence from touring, and took its place as one of the band's most successful tours.

As previously reported, AC/DC will perform at the 2023 edition of the Power Trip festival, set to take place Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8 at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California.

Power Trip will mark AC/DC's first concert since September 2016, when the band concluded a run of U.S. dates with GUNS N' ROSES' Axl Rose on vocals while frontman Brian Johnson recovered from hearing loss.

Last year, Johnson told Rolling Stone he didn't know if AC/DC would perform again. "I would love to," he said. "It's as simple as that. I think everybody would. There's a groundswell of people just asking. But I hate talking about the future, because, fuck, we were ready two years ago, and the pandemic came, and it screwed everything up. So I'm terrified to say what could happen and what couldn't."

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova