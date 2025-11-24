GUNS N' ROSES Announces 2026 World Tour; Two New Songs To Arrive In Early December

After a sprawling 2025 world tour that saw GUNS N' ROSES return to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America, the powerhouse rock icons have announced they will hit the road again in the spring and summer 2026. This 2026 tour will see GUNS N' ROSES visit Mexico and Brazil, before headlining additional European markets, as well as stadiums across the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming run includes a special performance at Los Angeles's Rose Bowl, marking a historic return to the venue for the first time in over 30 years.

To participate in the GUNS N' ROSES artist presale in North America on Wednesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. local time, you must sign up by Monday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. No codes are needed — access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Nightrain fan club members will have first access to tickets globally. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale. Times vary by city; check local listings at gunsnroses.com for more information.

In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind the scenes tour, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, limited-edition merch and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

In conjunction with the Nightrain fan club presale, GUNS N' ROSES will release two new songs: "Nothin'" and "Atlas" via Geffen Records on Tuesday, December 2. Marking their first releases since 2023, these new songs join "The General" and "Perhaps" as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GNR's early catalogue.

The announcement arrives days after GUNS N' ROSES released their deluxe "Live Era '87-'93" boxset, a limited pressing with remastered audio and revamped art. Though "Live Era" remains a document of GN'R in their younger days, the release couldn't be better timed: then and now, GN'R are one of the most ferocious live bands on the planet.

With previously announced appearances at festivals in Mexico, Brazil, and the U.K., the 31-date tour will feature a European leg with performances in Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France, before GN'R returns to North America for a run traversing the United States and Canada. Tickets are available at gunsnroses.com. For the full tour schedule, see below.

2026 tour dates

March 28 - Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pa'l Norte*

April 1 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Estádio Beira Rio

April 4 - São Paulo, Brazil - Monsters Of Rock*

April 7 - São José do Rio Preto, Brazil - Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

April 10 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Engenhao

April 12 - Vitoria, Brazil - Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

April 15 - Salvador, Brazil - Arena Fonte Nova

April 18 - Fortaleza, Brazil - Arena Castelão

April 21 - Sao Luiz, Brazil - Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

April 25 - Belém do Para, Brazil - Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

May 5 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Hollywood

May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville *

June 4 - Gliwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 6 - Gliwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

June 12 - Donington, UK - Download *

June 14 2026

June 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 23 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

June 25 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

June 28 - Antwerp, Belgium - AFAS Dome

July 1 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

July 3 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

July 23 - Raleigh, NC - Cater-Finley Stadium

July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 1 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

August 5 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

August 8 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

August 12 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

August 16 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

August 19 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

August 22 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

August 26 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

August 29 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

September 2 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

September 5 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl

September 9 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

September 12 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

September 16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

September 19 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

* Festival appearance

GUNS N' ROSES endure as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day.

Embedded in popular culture, GUNS N' ROSES' landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus "Appetite For Destruction" stands out as "the best-selling U.S. debut album ever" and "the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time." Following its release, GUNS N' ROSES shook the world with the one-two punch of the over seven-times-platinum "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II", clinching the top two spots on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of "GN'R Lies" (five times platinum),"The Spaghetti Incident?" (platinum),"Greatest Hits" (five times platinum),and "Chinese Democracy" (over six million worldwide). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify and in May 2024 were inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame for their 1987 debut album, "Appetite For Destruction".

On the touring front, GUNS N' ROSES' legendary three-hour-plus shows encompass sought-after fan favorites in addition to newly dusted-off gems from their back catalog, leaving ardent audiences in awe. Their blockbuster 2024 world tour sold 1.3 million tickets around the world and marked the band's largest run to date. Consisting of acclaimed performances in stadiums and arenas alike, the tour included headlining festival dates at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park, while the North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as well as a co-headlining performance at Power Trip in Indio, California with AC/DC and METALLICA. GUNS N' ROSES' previous world tour, "Not In This Lifetime…", notably ranked as the "fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time", selling more than five million tickets and included a headline performance at Coachella. The band's massive 2025 tour saw the powerhouse band hit stadiums and arenas in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America throughout the year.

GUNS N' ROSES are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards),Duff McKagan (bass),Slash (lead guitar),Dizzy Reed (keyboard),Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar),Isaac Carpenter (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).