RICK WAKEMAN Is 'Doing Really Well' After Undergoing 'Corrective' Brain Surgery

YES keyboard legend Rick Wakeman says that he is "doing really well" after undergoing "corrective" brain surgery last week to address some of the "health issues" that forced the postponement of his 2025 U.S. tour.

In a message posted to his official web site, Wakeman wrote: "As many of you may be aware, a few months ago I had to reschedule my American tour because of health issues as I was diagnosed with the neurological disorder 'normal pressure hydrocephalus' and following hospitalised operational tests in September, I had the necessary corrective 'shunt' brain surgery last week which I am pleased to say was very successful and I am now recuperating at home being cared for by my lovely wife and our wonderful furry healing animals!

"I have to take things easy for a while but have been told by my surgeon that I will be perfectly fine to travel to America for the tour with my son Oliver in March and will be fine for all future engagements after that — and I will also be fine for the 2 Saving Strays charity concerts in Norwich and Ipswich on December 19th and 20th.

"I am also pleased to say that it doesn't seem to have affected my piano playing in any way as I still seem to be very capable of hitting the odd wrong note here and there when I lose my concentration!! Once again, I'd like to thank everybody who wished me well over the last few months for a speedy recovery as it really did mean a lot to me.

"Thanks again… Rick".

Earlier today (Monday, November 24),Wakeman took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) to write: "a big thank you for all the lovely messages ..... I'm doing really well and driving my lovely wife nuts !!!"

Wakeman's rescheduled U.S. tour will kick off in March 2026, and will feature him performing with his son, and fellow keyboardist, Oliver. The trek, dubbed "Wakeman & Son", will mark the first time that Rick has toured with Oliver. Rick and Oliver "will be performing music which ranges from their joint musical heritage to their latest recordings."

Rick said in a statement: "It's always an honor for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children, and for the first time, it's a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special — especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!!"

The 13-date "Wakeman & Son" tour will launch March 11, 2026 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and will run through a March 29 concert in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Rick first started establishing a reputation as one of rock's most original and proficient keyboard players in the late '60s, when he worked with the likes of David Bowie, Cat Stevens, Marc Bolan, Lou Reed, Al Stewart, Elton John and other artists too numerous to mention, as a much-in-demand session player. He stepped out of the recording studio and into the limelight when he first joined THE STRAWBS and then YES, helping to make the latter the most successful progressive rock band in the world by contributing to seminal albums such as "Fragile" and "Close To The Edge".

But outside of YES, Rick was really able to unleash his creativity with a series of groundbreaking concept albums, "The Six Wives Of Henry VIII", "Journey To The Centre Of The Earth" and "The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table", which have been performed in large-scale shows featuring bands, orchestras and choirs.

However, he is equally at home as a solo artist in up close environment of concert halls, performing music on a piano — both his own and tunes that have a special resonance for him — and recounting wickedly funny stories taken from the length of his career. In recent years, he has added a rack of electric keyboards to ring the changes and enable him to enlarge his live solo repertoire.

Wakeman has reportedly played on more than 2,000 records, including such classics as Cat Stevens's "Morning Has Broken" and David Bowie's "Space Oddity" and "Life On Mars".