  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GUNS N' ROSES' AXL ROSE Pays Tribute To NAZARETH's DAN MCCAFFERTY

November 20, 2022

Axl Rose has paid tribute to NAZARETH singer Dan McCafferty, who died earlier this month at the age of 76.

The GUNS N' ROSES frontman took to his Twitter on Saturday (November 19) to write: "Haven't addressed this... been a tough pill to swallow. Very, very sad to learn of the passing of Dan McCafferty of NAZARETH. I learned a day or so after, right before a show. Was in a bit of a surreal headspace on stage for several songs. Went on a NAZARETH binge for a few days.

"Thanks Dan n' all of NAZARETH for all the music over the years. Their music n' Dan's voice will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in peace Dan."

GUNS N' ROSES covered NAZARETH's "Hair Of The Dog" on the 1993 album "The Spaghetti Incident?" Rose also asked McCafferty to sing "Love Hurts" — which was recorded by NAZARETH on the 1975 album "Hair Of The Dog" — at his 1990 wedding to Don Everly's daughter, Erin. McCafferty turned him down.

NAZARETH bassist and co-founder Pete Agnew later told The Metal Voice: "They would have liked Dan to do it, but we were touring. It just wasn't possible. He would have [gone]. Dan would have [gone] along and sung. I think possibly the song outlasted the marriage. In the early days, GUNS N' ROSES used to come and see us, before they were huge."

In 1988, Axl said onstage: "If it wasn't for Dan McCafferty and NAZARETH, I wouldn't be singing. I used to lock myself in the bathroom and try to hit those notes in 'Love Hurts', ya know?"

In October 2019, McCafferty released his third and final solo album, "Last Testament".

After McCafferty's decision to step away from NAZARETH, the band continued to tour and record under the leadership of sole remaining founder member Agnew, with McCafferty's blessing.

McCafferty stated about his retirement from NAZARETH: "If you can't do the job, you shouldn't be there. NAZARETH's too big for that."

Axl Rose photo credit: Katarina Benzova

Find more on Guns n' roses
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).