GUNS N' ROSES Partners With Fandiem For Fundraising Campaign Supporting American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

GUNS N' ROSES has partnered with Fandiem to launch a national fundraising campaign in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP),giving fans the chance to win an unforgettable VIP experience at the band's Rose Bowl show in Pasadena, California on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The campaign will help build awareness around GUNS N' ROSES' 2026 world tour in North America while raising funds for AFSP and its mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Fans who donate through Fandiem will be entered for the chance to win a trip for two to Pasadena to attend GUNS N' ROSES' Rose Bowl concert. In addition, fans at every show on the band's North American tour will have the opportunity to donate on site for the chance to receive ticket upgrades, giving fans in every city a way to participate and support AFSP.

The grand prize includes round-trip travel to Pasadena, a three-night hotel stay for two, and two tickets for their September 5, 2026 performance at the Rose Bowl. The winner and their guest will also get access to the VIP riser access in the Pit, early entry with priority access to the Pit, a behind-the-scenes look at the band's elaborate production, an on-stage group photo with the opportunity to hold one of the band member's instruments, invitation to The Live Era VIP Lounge, limited-edition GUNS N' ROSES VIP merchandise, an Ultimate-only VIP gift item, an official GUNS N' ROSES The Live Era VIP Lounge laminate, VIP commemorative concert ticket, and more.

As part of the campaign, fans who donate $150 or more will receive a GUNS N' ROSES hoodie, while fans who donate $50 or more will receive three months of Veeps All Access for free.

"We are grateful to GUNS N' ROSES and Fandiem for their extraordinary support and for using their platform to champion the mission of our organization," said AFSP chief executive officer Bob Gebbia. "Music has a unique ability to reduce stigma and start conversations that save lives, and by bringing a message of hope directly to fans during their 2026 world tour, the band is helping us reach more people with vital resources and the knowledge that they are not alone."

The campaign is open now at fandiem.com/gnr.

Fandiem is a fan-powered fundraising platform that partners with artists and nonprofits to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive prizes that raise money and awareness for important causes. Fandiem has helped power hundreds of campaigns and raise millions of dollars for charitable organizations around the world.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide.

Last December, GUNS N' ROSES returned with two brand new singles. Marking their first new music release since 2023, "Nothin'" and "Atlas" found the long-running band showcasing two different sides of its personality. "Atlas" is GN'R in full surging rock mode, while "Nothin'" grows more introspective over floaty keys and an emotive guitar. Both songs are available via Interscope Records.

GUNS N' ROSES have steadily been releasing new material in recent years in conjunction with their sold-out tours across the globe. Following 2023's "The General" and "Perhaps", "Atlas" and "Nothin'" join as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GN'R's early catalog.

Last year, GUNS N' ROSES released their deluxe "Live Era '87-'93" boxset, a limited pressing with remastered audio and revamped art.

GUNS N' ROSES endure as the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day.

Embedded in popular culture, GUNS N' ROSES' landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus "Appetite For Destruction" stands out as "the best-selling U.S. debut album ever" and "the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time." Following its release, GUNS N' ROSES shook the world with the one-two punch of the over seven-times-platinum "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II", clinching the top two spots on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart upon arrival. With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of "GN'R Lies" (five times platinum),"The Spaghetti Incident?" (platinum),"Greatest Hits" (five times platinum),and "Chinese Democracy" (over six million worldwide). Not to mention, they are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify and in May 2024 were inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame for their 1987 debut album, "Appetite For Destruction".

On the touring front, GUNS N' ROSES' legendary three-hour-plus shows encompass sought-after fan favorites in addition to newly dusted-off gems from their back catalog, leaving ardent audiences in awe. Their blockbuster 2024 world tour sold 1.3 million tickets around the world and marked the band's largest run to date. Consisting of acclaimed performances in stadiums and arenas alike, the tour included headlining festival dates at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park, while the North American leg included sold-out performances at historic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as well as a co-headlining performance at Power Trip in Indio, California with AC/DC and METALLICA. GUNS N' ROSES' previous world tour, "Not In This Lifetime…", notably ranked as the "fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time", selling more than five million tickets and included a headline performance at Coachella. The band's massive 2025 tour saw the powerhouse band hit stadiums and arenas in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America throughout the year.

GUNS N' ROSES are Axl Rose (vocals, keyboards),Duff McKagan (bass),Slash (lead guitar),Dizzy Reed (keyboard),Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar),Isaac Carpenter (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).