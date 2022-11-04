  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

GUNS N' ROSES Shares New Version Of 'November Rain' Featuring 50-Piece Orchestra

November 4, 2022

GUNS N' ROSES has released a new version of the song "November Rain" featuring a 50-piece orchestra.

The reworked version of the epic track was arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. It was remixed by progressive rock icon Steven Wilson, who previously said of his involvement: "My mix of a fully orchestrated version of the @gunsnroses evergreen November Rain appears on the just announced 30th anniversary reissue of Use Your Illusion.

"The new 2022 version is the same performance as the original, and mixed faithfully to the established version, but with newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used at the time."

Prior to working with GUNS N' ROSES, Wilson had remixed tracks by BLACK SABBATH, YES, MARILLION, RUSH, JETHRO TULL, ROXY MUSIC, KISS and KING CRIMSON, among others.

Released on 1991's "Use Your Illusion I" album, the original version of "November Rain" clocked in at nine minutes and seventeen seconds. The accompanying music video, which has been viewed 1.9 billion times on YouTube, follows the story of a troubled rock star (played by singer Axl Rose),his girlfriend (played by Axl's then-real-life flame Stephanie Seymour),and her mysterious suicide.

The "Use Your Illusion I & II" ultimate box set for GUNS N' ROSES' multi-platinum releases "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" is due on November 11 via UME/Geffen. "Use Your Illusion I & II" super deluxes feature a total of 97 tracks, 63 are previously unreleased. It will be available in multiple configurations including a Super Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray, a Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray, Two-CD Deluxe Editions of "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" separately, standard 1CD and 2LP versions of "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" separately. In all formats, the original studio albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" have been fully remastered for the first-time ever, from high-resolution 96kHz 24-bit transfers from the original stereo 1/2-inch analog masters. All versions will be available to stream and as digital downloads, with all configurations available to pre-order and pre-save.

GUNS N' ROSES' highly anticipated third and fourth studio albums, "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II", were originally released simultaneously on September 17, 1991. With the massive success of "Lies" and "Appetite For Destruction", the band had the daunting task of a follow up album. Not only did the band deliver, GUNS N' ROSES surprised the world by releasing not one but two new, full-length studio albums. Upon release, "Use Your Illusion I" reached No. 2 and "Use Your Illusion II" took the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart concurrently, selling over 500,000 copies in the first two hours of release, with an estimated sales of over 685,000 and 770,000, respectively, within the first week of release.

Find more on Guns n' roses
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).