GUNS N' ROSES: 'Story Of Their Songs' To Premiere This Weekend On REELZ

"Guns N' Roses: Story Of Their Songs" will premiere on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Reelz. The show focuses on see the stories behind six of the band's songs that transformed rock music: "Welcome To The Jungle", the anthemic "Paradise City", epic tender ballads "Don't Cry" and "Patience", the nine-minute masterpiece "November Rain" and the song that made them global superstars in "Sweet Child O' Mine".

With more than 80 million albums sold worldwide and more than $700 million in concert ticket sales, GUNS N' ROSES lit up the world of rock music with an unflinching run of hit songs enroute to becoming one of the most popular bands in rock history. These are the inside stories of six hits that sent them soaring, from their breakthrough single "Welcome To The Jungle" with its controversial music video that initially proved too edgy for MTV to the global smash "Sweet Child O' Mine" that gave them their first and only Billboard Number One. Those close to the band, including publicist Arlett Vereecke and friend and photographer Marc Canter, share their memories of the GUNS N' ROSES journey from obscurity on the Sunset Strip to becoming the hottest rock band on the planet in the late 1980s. Founding GUNS N' ROSES bandmember Tracii Guns reveals how the band got its name and the story behind why he left the group after only a few weeks. Members of the band's production team, including mixers Steve Thompson and Michael Barbiero, recall recording the iconic tracks while music video director Nigel Dick reveals what went on behind the scenes during the filming some of their most famous videos, including wild shoot for "Paradise City" to the intimate "Patience". Along their journey, GUNS N' ROSES survived fallouts, concert riots and drug addictions to release some of their greatest songs in the early 1990s, including "Don't Cry" and the epic nine-minute ballad "November Rain".

"Story of Their Songs" is produced by ViacomCBS International Studios UK.

GUNS N' ROSES launched its long-rumored and long-awaited reunion tour with an April 2016 club show in Hollywood and appearances in Las Vegas and at California's Coachella festival.

GUNS N' ROSES' reunion tour features classic-lineup members Slash, Duff McKagan and Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

GUNS N' ROSES released a new four-song EP, "Hard Skool", in February. The effort, which is exclusive to the GUNS N' ROSES' official store, contains the two new songs the band released last year — the title track and "Absurd" (stylized as "ABSUЯD") — as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".