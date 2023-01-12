GUS G., MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO And ROWAN ROBERTSON ATo Join Forces For 'Electric Guitarlands' European Tour

Gus G., Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson and Andy Martongelli will team up for the "Electric Guitarlands" European tour this spring. Each concert will be a fantastic musical evening with four of the best guitarists in the world of rock music, performing for more than two hours of entertainment. The setlist will consist of songs from the solo careers of these great performers, as well as classics from legendary bands such as VAN HALEN, PANTERA, BLACK SABBATH, DIO, MEGADETH and more. The legendary double neck guitar solo of Batio will be part of the show as well.

Michael Angelo, the legendary Chicago shredder, former member of NITRO, is currently the guitarist of MANOWAR. Gus, the great Greek guitarist, was a member of Ozzy Osbourne's band from 2009 to 2017 and is the leader of FIREWIND. At the age of 17, Rowan Robertson was recruited by Ronnie James Dio to join his DIO band. Suddenly, he escalated from obscurity to worldwide fame. Martongelli, one of the best-known Italian shredders, is a guitarist, composer, producer and teacher, and a member of the David Ellefson band.

The backing band for the tour will consist of Francesco Caporaletti (The Gang, Vinnie Moore) on bass, Roberto Pirami (Vinnie Moore, Michael Angelo Batio) on drums and Riccardo Curzi on vocals.

Dates:

April 20 - Druso - Bergamo, Italy

April 21 - Borderline - Pisa, Italy

April 22 - Crossroad - Roma, Italy

April 27 - Bochnia Rocks - Bochnia, Poland

April 28 - Collosseum - Kosice, Czech Republic

April 30 - Smer klub 77 - Zilina, Slovakia

May 02 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

May 03 – Analog Live Hall – Budapest, Hungary

May 04 - Bounty Rock Caffe - Olomouc, Czech Republic

May 05 - MDS - Kolin, Czech Republic

May 06 - Neuberinhaus - Reichenbach in Vogtland, Germany

May 07 - The Pitcher - Düsseldorf, Germany

May 08 - Meisenfrei - Bremen, Germany

May 10 - South Of Heaven - Bilzen, Belgium

May 20 - Teatro Mercantini - Ripatransone, Italy