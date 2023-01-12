MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Diagnosed With COVID-19: 'This Thing Is Really Kickin' My Ass'

MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil has canceled his solo appearance at RokIsland Fest 2023, set to take place January 17-21 in Key West, Florida.

Earlier today, Neil released the following statement regarding his absence from the event: "Hello RokIsland Friends, I am sad to report that yesterday I was diagnosed with Covid. I am okay but this thing is really kickin' my ass. All that being said, I am unable to perform at RokIsland Fest next week.

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies to the RokIsland Fest organizers and most of all my friends and fans. I am disappointed to say the least. I was so looking forward to this show. I am hopeful that I will have the opportunity to make this up in 2024.

"In closing, I wish all the attendees of RokIsland Fest 2023 a fun and exciting time with all the other amazing acts."

Neil's backing group includes Dana Strum and Jeff Blando from SLAUGHTER, along with drummer Zoltan Chaney.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A few years ago, before CRÜE's 2019 reunion, Neil acknowledged to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was the only member of MÖTLEY CRÜE who was waving the flag for the band's music by performing CRÜE songs as a solo artist.

"It's a cool thing, because I love MÖTLEY CRÜE, I love MÖTLEY CRÜE's music, and I love singing, and I love the fans' reactions when they hear the songs," he said. "Whether we're playing in front of a thousand people or twenty thousand people, I can only see the front row anyway. So I'm happy for me and for the fans to be able to still hear that music after MÖTLEY CRÜE is finished."

Hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, the second annual RokIsland Fest is brought to you by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

